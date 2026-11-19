‘The Gilded Age’ Renewed for Season 5 at HBO

Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The Gilded Age has just been renewed for a fifth season at HBO!

The series has seen a huge surge in popularity in recent years. The show was created by Julian Fellowes, who is also responsible for Downton Abbey.

“Julian Fellowes and the cast of THE GILDED AGE have once again captured the zeitgeist this fall, delivering another captivating, unmissable season, and we love how our growing audience has continued to embrace the series year after year. We can’t wait to return to 61st Street, as the Russells, van Rhijns and Kirklands continue to wrestle with the cost of ascent, while we expand the canvas and deepen the operatic stakes for these beloved characters,” Francesca Orsi, President, HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement.

“It’s very exciting and deeply satisfying to see audiences fall more in love with THE GILDED AGE every season. Our remarkable cast, writers – led by Julian Fellowes, and the entire creative team continue to make this world feel both timeless and resonant while keeping us on the edge of our seats season after season. We can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Season 5,” Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, added.

Who Will Star in Season 5 of The Gilded Age?

No cast has been set at this time, but there have been several notable cast exits recently.

Stay tuned for more information!

Find out how many more episodes are left this season on The Gilded Age.

Posted To:gilded age HBO HBO Max Renewals And Cancellations Television The Gilded Age