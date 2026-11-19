‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4, Episode 4 Stills, Episode Description Revealed By HBO

Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

HBO has released 22 new stills from Season 4, Episode 4 of The Gilded Age, set to air on Sunday night (November 22).

Episode 4 is titled “Good Taste.”

Here’s the episode description: Agnes attempts to regain control over the Presidential Dinner, Peggy’s career sparks a rift with William, and Ada runs into Dr. Harris.

The photos tease a lot in store for the episode, including an apparent meeting about the Presidential dinner between Agnes, Bertha, and others, Jack’s continued presence in society, Peggy and William’s newly married life, and more.

It looks like Bertha and Enid have another meeting, where no doubt a few barbs will be exchanged!

It also looks like we’ll continue to see more from William’s mentor Dr. Reginald Harris, played by Dennis Haysbert.

It’s unknown what – if anything – might happen between the new character and Ada Forte (Cynthia Nixon) after their brief moment at the wedding.

Find out how many more episodes are left this season on The Gilded Age.

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