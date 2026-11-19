‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Tonight’s Two-Episode Finale

Credit: NBC

The Traitors: New Blood is returning to NBC for a second season!

Alan Cumming is set to return as host for the all-civilian version of the hit series.

The Traitors: New Blood Season 1 Finale Is Tonight

There’s a two-episode finale event airing on NBC tonight, and the outcome will officially be revealed!

What Is The Traitors New Blood About?

Emmy Award-winning reality competition series The Traitors, known for strategic gameplay and skillful saboteurs, returns to NBC with its hit civilian edition where host Alan Cumming opens the doors of his now-infamous castle in the Scottish Highlands to everyday Americans.



This nail-biting psychological adventure sees contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, who murder the Faithful one-by-one under the cover of darkness as the Faithful race to uncover them from the game. At the end of the game, if the remaining Faithful banish every Traitor, they share the prize fund; if even one Traitor survives to the end, the remaining Traitors take it all.

Casting for Season 2 Is Now Live!

You can now apply to be on New Blood!

Hopeful Faithfuls and Traitors can put in an application at www.TheTraitorsUS.com.

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