‘War’ Season 2 Cast Shakeup: 6 Actors Confirmed to Return, 2 Definitely Exiting, & Many New Leads Revealed!

Credit: HBO

The HBO series War just wrapped its first season and the second season has already been filmed!

Season 1 follows two of London’s most powerful law firms as they go head-to-head over the divorce of tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson (Dominic West) and international movie star Carla Duval (Sienna Miller).

The second season will focus on a new case, but the show’s larger world revolves around the competing law firms Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne, allowing characters from the legal teams to continue across different cases.

The headline-making case for season two involves a defamation claim.

After the season one finale aired on Thursday (November 19), HBO dropped a quick teaser for season two that confirmed six actors are definitely returning. We also know of two main stars not coming back.

Dominic West – Not Returning for Season 2

West played tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson in the first season and his storyline was wrapped in the finale, with him splitting his wealth equally with his ex-wife.

Morgan’s arc is complete and he will not be featured in the second season.

Sienna Miller – Not Returning for Season 2

Similarly, Miller starred as movie star Carla Duval and her storyline was wrapped up by the end of the first season.

She will not be back for the second season.

Hit the “NEXT” button to see who is confirmed to return…

Posted To:EG HBO Television WAR