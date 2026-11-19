Who Won ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Season 1? Faithfuls or Traitors Winner Revealed! (Spoilers)

Credit: NBC

The Traitors: New Blood has come to an end!

The first all-civilian season of the NBC/Peacock murder mystery competition series saw non-celebrities vying for a final spot and a chance at the prize pot.

What is The Traitors: New Blood about?

This nail-biting psychological adventure sees contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, who murder the Faithful one-by-one under the cover of darkness as the Faithful race to uncover them from the game. At the end of the game, if the remaining Faithful banish every Traitor, they share the prize fund; if even one Traitor survives to the end, the remaining Traitors take it all.

Alan Cumming, of course, returned as host as 22 civilians played the reality competition, which was just announced to be renewed for a second season!

So, who won the first season of The Traitors: New Blood? Spoilers ahead!

The two-episode season finale started with eight players left in the game before three were eliminated. As each of the final players were eliminated, their identity as a faithful or a traitor was not revealed, leaving those left to be unclear on where everyone truly stood.

First, Jay Vinnedge, Clyde Moser and Kriste Lewis made their exits and viewers with left with Abbey Benjamin, Shane Beatty, Wyatt Gillespie, Victor Vollbrechthausen, and Katie Fites remaining at the “Fire of Truth.”

Shane and Katie were the remaining two traitors after she recruited him last week, following the faithfuls successfully voting out two traitors in a row.

At the “Fire of Truth,” Abbey, Shane, and Wyatt voted to end the game after banishing Victor and Katie.

Did the faithfuls or the remaining traitor win?

Shane Beatty wins!!!

The sole traitor left in the game, Shane Beatty, was crowned the winner of season one!

He was ultimately revealed he was a traitor and wins the prize pot, totally $246, 300.

This marks the second season in a row that a singular traitor has won the game, following Rob Rausch on season four of the celebrity version earlier this year!

Season five of The Traitors is set to debut on Thursday, January 14, 2027 on Peacock.

Posted To:NBC Spoilers Television The Traitors The Traitors: New Blood