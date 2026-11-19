Why ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & the ‘9-1-1’ Shows Are Taking a 7-Week Break After Tonight

It’s already the Fall finales for Grey’s Anatomy and both 9-1-1 shows – the original and the Nashville spinoff!

Tonight (November 19), all three shows will air their last episodes before an extended winter hiatus.

Kicking off the night is 9-1-1 at 8pm ET, followed by 9-1-1: Nashville at 9 pm ET, and Grey’s Anatomy at 10pm ET.

Tonight’s ABC TV Lineup, Revealed

The 9-1-1 episode tonight is called “Et Tu?” and has the following logline: The 118 races to diffuse a potentially catastrophic situation on the streets of Los Angeles as Athena is called in for questioning following the death of Detective Ben Hooks.

Next up is 9-1-1: Nashville, with an episode titled “Tears of the Nile.” It has the following logline: Rogue and the 113 race to stop a dangerous situation involving some of Nashville’s most vulnerable citizens, as The Pharaoh’s latest scheme takes a sinister turn.

The Grey’s episode is titled “Till I Collapse,” and has the following logline: Grey Sloan is overrun with patients after a nearby hospital closes its doors, and hospital leadership clashes with how best to manage the chaos.

Why Are Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, and 9-1-1: Nashville Going on Hiatus?

All three shows are airing their last episodes until 2027 this evening due to the scheduled holiday hiatus.

While it may seem like a, it’s actually very common for TV shows to take breaks for the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s holidays.

It looks like this year, ABC is opting to have an 7-week long hiatus between episodes to allow for an extended break for the holidays before picking up again in the new year.

When Will Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, and 9-1-1: Nashville Return with New Episodes?

All three shows will return in the new year on Thursday (January 7).

We also have info on the fates of some other ABC shows like The Rookie, Will Trent, High Potential and more.

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