Jennifer Lawrence Ranks Her On-Screen Kisses with Five Hot Actors from Best to Worst

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Jennifer Lawrence is ranking her kissing partners!

The Oscar-winning actresses has kissed her fair share of famous men in movies over the years and Andy Cohen asked her to rank five of them in a new Watch What Happens Live interview.

Jennifer was on the Bravo talk show on Thursday (November 19) alongside Josh Hutcherson to promote the return of the Hunger Games franchise.

Jennifer Lawrence ranks her on-screen kisses from best to worst… #WWHL pic.twitter.com/eVX8hITIAv — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) November 20, 2026

Jennifer was given the following choices: Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Josh Hutcherson, Chris Pratt, and Timothee Chalamet.

In a sarcastic voice, Jennifer joked, “They were all so amazing.”

Ultimately she chose…

1. Josh Hutcherson – BEST

Jennifer worked with Josh Hutcherson on the three Hunger Games movies. She played Katniss and he played Peeta.

2. Liam Hemsworth

Jennifer also worked with Liam Hemsworth in the Hunger Games movies. He starred as Gale.

3. Bradley Cooper

Jennifer has appeared in four movies with Bradley Cooper. She won her Oscar for starring with him in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook and they reunited for 2013’s American Hustle, 2014’s Serena, and 2015’s Joy.

4. Timothee Chalamet

Jennifer worked with Timothee Chalamet on the 2021 Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

5. Chris Pratt – WORST

Jennifer worked with Chris Pratt in the sci-fi romance movie Passengers, which was released in 2016.

Posted To:Bradley Cooper Chris Pratt Jennifer Lawrence Josh Hutcherson Liam Hemsworth Timothee Chalamet