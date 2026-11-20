Jennifer Lopez Takes Off Jacket to Reveal See-Through Dress at ‘The JLo Show’ L.A. Premiere

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Jennifer Lopez is flaunting some skin in a sheer dress at the premiere of her Las Vegas concert special!

The 57-year-old entertainer stepped out in a see-through dress for the premiere of The JLo Show on Thursday night (November 19) on the Paramount Pictures lot in Los Angeles.

Jennifer opened up her jacket to reveal the sexy dress!

All about Jennifer Lopez’s outfit

Jennifer is wearing Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda.

The ensemble features a Chantilly lace gown paired with an exquisite satin shawl-coat, adorned with a mink collar and cuffs. The coat is intricately embroidered with silk threads, crystals, bugle beads and sequins, enriched with hand-knotted silk fringes and three-dimensional duchesse flowers embellished with crystals. The look is completed with an exceptional Alta Gioielleria “Sicilia” necklace and matching earrings in white gold, featuring yellow and colourless diamonds, including a magnificent 100.10-carat yellow diamond at the centre of the necklace.

What is The JLo Show?

The JLo Show is Jennifer‘s new concert film, filmed live in Las Vegas.

Tracing her journey from the Bronx to global icon, Lopez delivers a production that is as intimate as it is spectacular, backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers. The show blends her most iconic hits with personal storytelling, featuring the artists and songs that influenced her. The result is a show that feels modern, nostalgic, and timeless. Premiering on Thanksgiving night, the show continues a cherished Lopez family tradition of gathering to watch movie musicals together over the holiday.

You can watch the special on CBS on Thursday, November 26. An extended version will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Posted To:Event Photos Jennifer Lopez Sheer