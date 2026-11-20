‘NCIS’ Season 24 Cast Shakeup: Michael Weatherly Returns, 1 Major Star Exits & 6 Others Are Back

Credit: CBS

NCIS is several episodes into its 24th season on CBS, and the long-running series has undergone one of its biggest cast shakeups in years.

The hit procedural returned in October 2026 with a familiar face stepping into a surprising new role, following the departure of one of the show’s longest-serving stars.

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo after a decade away from the main cast, but his return comes after a shocking development involving Rocky Carroll‘s character, Leon Vance.

The show has also welcomed back several other longtime cast members, including favorites who have been part of the franchise for years.

So, who’s still appearing on the show, who left, and what does the future hold for the cast?

We’re breaking down the major Season 24 changes, including the surprising return, the notable departure, and the stars who are still part of the team.

Click through to see who’s returning and who’s leaving NCIS in Season 24…

EXITED: Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance

Rocky Carroll is no longer a series regular on NCIS following the shocking fate of his character, Director Leon Vance.

The character was killed off during the show’s milestone 500th episode in Season 23, bringing his long-running storyline to an end.

Rocky had been part of the cast since Season 5, making his departure one of the most significant changes in the show’s history.

Although his character is gone, Rocky has also directed episodes of NCIS, including after his character’s departure.

RETURNED: Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo

Michael Weatherly made his highly anticipated return to NCIS in the Season 24 premiere on October 6.

The actor originally played Tony DiNozzo for the show’s first 13 seasons before leaving as a series regular in 2016.

Following a brief appearance in 2024 and the Paramount+ spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Michael returned for a season-long storyline.

The biggest surprise came in the premiere, when Tony was revealed to be the agency’s new director, taking over the position previously held by Leon Vance.

The show’s producers haven’t confirmed whether Michael will remain beyond Season 24.

Posted To:Brian Dietzen CBS Diona Reasonover Gary Cole Katrina Law Michael Weatherly NCIS Paramount Plus Rocky Carroll Sean Murray Television Wilmer Valderrama