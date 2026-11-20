Percy Jackson’s Walker Scobell Reacts to His Dad Going Viral for Being Hot, Reveals Dad’s Reaction Too!

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Walker Scobell knows that the world thinks his dad is hot and he’s reacting to the viral moment!

In case you missed it, the 17-year-old actor went on Good Morning America last week to promote season three of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. During the interview, the hosts pointed out how his supportive dad was standing in the audience and how he “must be so proud.”

When the camera panned to Walker‘s dad Pete Scobell, the internet went wild.

Walker Scobell reacts to his dad going viral

In a new interview with E! News, Walker reacted to the viral moment.

“Oh my god, don’t say it, he’s over there somewhere,” Walker jokingly said. “I’m aware of it. He’s aware of it, too. He thought it was hilarious.”

“He walks, his shoulders are back and he’s standing up a little taller,” Walker continued to say. “No, he just thinks it’s really funny. I think he’s handling it well. He kind of makes a bunch of jokes about it. My mom and my brother and sister were making jokes about it.”

Walker says that his friend Mckenna Grace related.

“I’d actually talked to Mckenna Grace about this because her dad has also had a similar treatment online,” Walker said. “So, when I saw her for the first time in a couple of years the other day, that was kind of the first thing we said to each other was like, ‘Yeah, our dads.’”

In the end, Walker is happy about it. He said, “It’s a compliment. Hopefully I’ll look like him.”

All about Pete Scobell

Pete is actually a country music singer who launched his music career in 2015 and he’s also a former member of the United States Navy SEALs.

It appears that Pete has left both of those lives behind though and he’s now an executive at the AI company Datavault AI.

“True security is about precision in execution and strength in culture,” Pete said after being appointed to the new role in October 2025. “I’m honored to join Datavault AI’s mission to protect and move value securely and responsibly on a global scale — because real protection isn’t just physical, it’s moral. It’s about defending what’s genuine, earned, and right. I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside Datavault’s trailblazing leadership team, whose vision for integrity and innovation is setting a new global standard for accountability and trust.”

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