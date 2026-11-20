Tom Hiddleston & Hayley Atwell Get Support from Their Partners at ‘Much Ado’ Broadway Opening! (Photos)

Credit: Getty

Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell just opened their new show on Broadway with support from their significant others!

The Marvel actors are getting “marvelous” reviews for their performances in the revival of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, which opened on Thursday (November 19) at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Tom was joined on the carpet by his partner Zawe Ashton while Hayley was joined by her husband Ned Wolfgang Kelly.

39 Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton 39 Hayley Atwell and Ned Wolfgang Kelly

What is Much Ado About Nothing about?

The play follows Beatrice and Benedick, who do not get along, but their friends come together to make them fall in love with each other.

Much Ado About Nothing is running on Broadway through January 10. This production was directed by Jamie Lloyd, who also helmed the recent London revival with this same cast.

39 Mason Alexander Park 39 Mason Alexander Park

Mason Alexander Park stars as Margaret

Mason Alexander Park, best known for Netflix’s The Sandman, stars in the production as Margaret. They wowed on the red carpet in all black.

Many other stars were at the opening. Keep scrolling to see more!

39 Jamie Lloyd 39 Bryan Cranston 39 Bob Odenkirk 39 Busy Philipps 39 Rachel Zegler 39 Angela Bassett 39 Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy 39 Cynthia Nixon 39 Diego Rodriguez

You can see more opening night pics below!

Posted To:Broadway Event Photos Hayley Atwell Ned Wolfgang Kelly Tom Hiddleston Zawe Ashton