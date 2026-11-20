Who Stars in ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians’ Season 3? 11 Actors Join the Cast & 15 Stars Reprise Their Roles

Credit: Disney

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season three is finally here!

The hit Disney+ adaptation of the popular book series by Rick Riordan returns for its third installment, based on the book “The Titan’s Curse.”

What is Percy Jackson season three about?

If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it’s that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan’s curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

When does season three premiere?

The new season debuts TODAY (November 20) with the first two episodes, followed by two new episodes weekly on Disney+ and Hulu.

Who stars in Percy Jackson season three?

Five series regulars have been confirmed to return, along with several more recurring or guest star actors. In addition, there will be quite a few new actors joining the cast!

Keep reading to find out who is returning and who’s joining the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season three…

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