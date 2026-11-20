Why Hallmark’s Taylor Cole & Charles Michael Davis Credit Just Jared for Making ‘Our Holiday Playbook’ Happen (Exclusive)

Credit: Hallmark Media

Taylor Cole and Charles Michael Davis are reuniting on screen in Hallmark Channel’s new Christmas rom-com Our Holiday Playbook and they credit JustJared.com for helping make this movie happen!

The actors previously worked together on The CW’s The Originals and the idea for this new movie began after Taylor chatted with us last year on the Hallmark Christmas Cruise.

During a panel moderated by Just Jared on the 2025 cruise, we asked Taylor who she’d like to bring into the Hallmark world… and she said Charles! Hallmark’s casting director Tatiana Erasme was there for the panel and the rest is history.

“First, I have to say thank you,” Charles told us during a chat at a Hallmark Channel press junket this week. “I think you’re the catalyst.”

Taylor chimed in, “Yes! On the Christmas Cruise last year, you asked us all who we would like to bring over and recruit that hasn’t been on the Hallmark Channel. I said Charles Michael Davis. The crowd went nuts. I sent him that video and I said, ‘I think you might be getting a call soon.'”

Charles added, “It has been a great experience. Hallmark films are always full of heart and this one was heart and comedy and the family connection. So, for me, it was a great first Hallmark film. And there’s football involved! And baking, so I ate all the madeleines. For me, it was great.”

Taylor, who has been making Hallmark movies for the past decade, opened up about the advice she gives to first-time Hallmark actors.

“One of my favorite things is getting to tell or enlighten a newbie to the Hallmark world, what the fandom is like. How grateful and how sweet and how touching and meaningful these movies are to our fanbase,” Taylor said.

The roles were reversed on Our Holiday Playbook, with Charles joining Taylor‘s world after she previously joined him in season three of The Originals.

“When you came onto The Originals, it was my playground, my world. And coming in and seeing how you were a great leader, that was something I got to see,” Charles said.

Taylor added, “There’s a different energy to [Hallmark movies]. Especially when there’s comedy in it. And in your world, it was very grounded, which these Hallmark movies can have moments of and touch on, but getting to play and getting to just be kids, and the freedom of knowing each other and knowing what makes each other laugh and being able to be silly and goofy together really helped. That shorthand was the sweet spot of our relationship.”

Watch Our Holiday Playbook on Hallmark Channel on Friday, November 20 at 8pm ET/PT and next day on Hallmark+.

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