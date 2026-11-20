Zane Phillips Celebrates Opening Night in ‘The Fantasticks’ Musical, His First Broadway Show! (Photos)

Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Zane Phillips is officially a Broadway star!

The 32-year-old actor, best known for his work in TV shows like Loot and The Comeback, plus the 2022 Hulu movie Fire Island, is currently starring in the first-ever Broadway production of the beloved musical The Fantasticks.

Zane walked the red carpet alongside his co-stars for the opening night performance on Monday (November 16) at the Hayes Theater in New York City.

What you need to know about The Fantasticks

The Fantasticks originally opened off-Broadway in 1960 and ran for 42 years until it closed in 2002, making it the world’s longest-running musical of all time. The musical was later revived off-Broadway from 2006 to 2017. Now, it’s finally going to be performed on Broadway.

The reimagined show follows “two boys, their two mothers, and a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love.” The original show followed a boy, a girl, and their two fathers.

Who also stars in the musical?

Also starring in Second Stage Theater’s upcoming Broadway production are Maxim Chlumecky as The Boy (Matt), Kevin Del Aguila as The Man Who Dies (Mortimer), David Patrick Kelly as The Old Actor (Henry), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Matt’s Mother (Mildred Hucklebee), Nathan Levy as The Boy (Lewis), Ruthie Ann Miles as Lewis’ Mother (Bessie Mae Bellomy), and Ahmad Simmons as The Mute.

The Fantasticks is currently playing preview performances ahead of an official opening night on November 16. The production will get a limited 15-week engagement at the Hayes Theater on Broadway. Tickets are on sale now!

See everyone’s red carpet photos below.

10 David Patrick Kelly 10 Kevin Del Aguila 10 Maxim Chlumecky 10 Ruthie Ann Miles 10 Nathan Levy 10 Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer 10 Zane Phillips 10 Ahmad Simmons

Posted To:Ahmad Simmons Broadway David Patrick Kelly Event Photos Kevin Del Aguila Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Maxim Chlumecky Nathan Levy Ruthie Ann Miles Zane Phillips