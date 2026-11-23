‘Ted Lasso’ Renewed for Season 5 at Apple TV: Who Is Coming Back?

Credit: Apple TV

Ted Lasso is officially returning for a fifth season to Apple TV!

The Jason Sudeikis-starrer, which he also executive produces, just wrapped up its fourth season this Fall.

Now, Apple TV has confirmed it will return with a new batch of episodes.

Seasons one through four are currently available to stream on Apple TV. Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift all starred in the fourth season alongside Jason.

Here’s the summary of season four: “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

Which Cast Members Are Returning for Season 5 of Ted Lasso?

Deadline is reporting that “it’s safe to assume that stars/co-creators Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) would be back, joined by fellow OGs Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Brett Goldstein (Roy) and Juno Temple (Keeley).” They also predicted that some of the Season 4 additions would likely be back as well.

THR noted, “Final determinations about which castmembers will continue have yet to be made.”

No additional information about Season 5 has been released.

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 170 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens. Currently, subscriptions cost $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

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