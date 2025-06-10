The trailer for the star-studded new Ari Aster film Eddington is here!

In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.

You may be wondering about the setting on May of 2020. Well, it appears the movie IS set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

