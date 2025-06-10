The trailer for the star-studded new Ari Aster film Eddington is here!
In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.
You may be wondering about the setting on May of 2020. Well, it appears the movie IS set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Evans is giving insight into his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
If you didn’t know, the 43-year-old actor played Captain America in eight Marvel movies, and exited the franchise after 2019′s Avengers: Endgame.
In a recent interview, Chris opened up about not returning to the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.
General Hospital fans were upset to hear that Jonathan Jackson was exiting the his soap opera once again.
After portraying Lucky Spencer on and off since 1993, the 43-year-old actor left the show in 2011. He briefly returned in 2015 then returned again in October 2024.
Now, he’s explaining why he’s exiting again after this short stint.
It was recently announced that fan-favorite series Heartstopper
is officially coming to an end. While the show was NOT renewed for a fourth season, Netflix will release a movie to wrap up the story.
Dakota Johnson is addressing the critical and commercial failure of Madame Web.
The 35-year-old actress addressed the movie, which brought in a disappointing $43 million at the domestic box office and scored an 11% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
“It wasn’t my fault,” she insisted.
The White Lotus‘ Aimee Lou Wood is sparking romance rumors!
The 31-year-old Sex Education actress was seen looking cozy with Happy Valley star Adam Long, 34, in a new photos.
The 20th day of the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial has begun.
On Tuesday morning (June 10), a witness going by the name “Jane” took to the witness stand once again. Last week, she described encounters with sex partners during alleged “hotel nights” that she said could go on for multiple “rounds,” and she also described violent physical abuse.
She has testified that Diddy was paying her rent and continues to pay her rent, and is one of four accusers referred to in the government’s indictment that alleges he ran his business empire as a criminal enterprise and exploited the women through his financial support, per NBC News.
Diddy was arrested in 2024 for alleged sex trafficking, prostitution, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, as well as transportation to engage in prostitution.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Click through to see the biggest updates and revelations from Day 20 of court so far…
Ginny & Georgia‘s Scott Porter made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! on Monday (June 9), where he revealed a Marvel fun fact.
On the show, he revealed that he was in the final four to play Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
He then revealed who else almost won the role.
