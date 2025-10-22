JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are red carpet official!

The 22-year-old Dance Moms alum and 32-year-old Love Island star walked the red carpet at the Dancers Against Cancer’s 2025 Gala of the Stars at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night (October 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif. This is the first time they’ve walked a red carpet together as a couple.

If you don’t know, the pair met earlier this year while both competing on the UK edition of Celebrity Big Brother. They officially confirmed their relationship in June.

While in the Big Brother house, JoJo clarified her sexuality after previously coming out. Be sure to see what she said at the time.

Browse through the gallery for the photos of JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes’ red carpet debut…More Here! »