Joe Jonas Reveals If He's Ever Used Cocaine Following Viral Video

Janelle Monae Says She Time-Traveled to See David Bowie &amp; Lucy Dacus' Reaction Is Going Viral

Every TV Show Canceled in 2025: 8 from CBS, 6 From NBC, 4 From HBO &amp; More (Full Recap)

Wed Oct 22, 2025

JoJo Siwa & Boyfriend Chris Hughes Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are red carpet official!

The 22-year-old Dance Moms alum and 32-year-old Love Island star walked the red carpet at the Dancers Against Cancer’s 2025 Gala of the Stars at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night (October 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif. This is the first time they’ve walked a red carpet together as a couple.

If you don’t know, the pair met earlier this year while both competing on the UK edition of Celebrity Big Brother. They officially confirmed their relationship in June.

While in the Big Brother house, JoJo clarified her sexuality after previously coming out. Be sure to see what she said at the time.

Wed Oct 22, 2025

'Emily in Paris' Season 5 Teaser Trailer Highlights Her Hot Romance with Marcello - Watch Now!

We have a teaser and new photos for Emily in Paris season five!

Here’s the season five synopsis: Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.

Wed Oct 22, 2025

'Harry Potter' Audiobook Cast Confirmed: Full List of Actors Voicing Roles for Audible's Series

The full cast list for the Harry Potter Audible audiobook series has been set, and there are many recognizable stars on the list.

The series, dubbed Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, will feature all seven of J.K. Rowling’s books with a cast of both stars and newcomers alike. The first book, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” will be released on November 4, 2025, with more to follow.

Wed Oct 22, 2025

Victoria Beckham Reveals Whether She Was Closest to Any of the Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham is on the latest episode of “Call Her Daddy” and she talked about her Spice Girls days!

Host Alex Cooper asked, “Who were you the closest with throughout that time in your career?”

Wed Oct 22, 2025

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Regret About Her

Khloe Kardashian is reacting to Savannah Guthrie‘s recent admission.

If you didn’t see, Savannah revealed one of her biggest Today show regrets is asking Khloe about the unfounded rumors that Robert Kardashian was not her real father.

“…at the very end we were like, ‘And Khloé, like, what about this rumor that Robert Kardashian’s not really your father?’ And they were like, ‘10, nine, eight…’ and I was so embarrassed,” Savannah recalled. “And she was such a class act. She was like, ‘Ah, nothing to it.’ We made the break. I asked the question, Khloé was a total class act.”

Now, years later, Khloe is responding.

Wed Oct 22, 2025

'The Morning Show' Season 4 Cast Exit: (Spoiler) Confirms Series Departure After Episode 6 Debuts

The Morning Show just dropped a new episode and one of the stars’ is leaving the series!

Episode six of the Apple TV drama’s current fourth season just debuted on the streamer, and in it, we learned of one character’s (and the actor!) exit.

In the episode titled, “If Then,” which debuted Wednesday (October 22) at midnight, “Stella prepares for a make-or-break 2024 Games presentation during tense talent negotiations.”

The actor marking their exit also shared that it was a mutual decision for them to leave. “It was time to go, really.”

Wed Oct 22, 2025

Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen & More Join Cast of 'The Social Network' Sequel 'The Social Reckoning'

The cast of the upcoming sequel to The Social Network has gained a few more stars!

It was just announced that four actors have joined The Social ReckoningBetty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Anna Lambe, according to Deadline.

