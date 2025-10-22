JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are red carpet official!
The 22-year-old Dance Moms alum and 32-year-old Love Island star walked the red carpet at the Dancers Against Cancer’s 2025 Gala of the Stars at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night (October 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif. This is the first time they’ve walked a red carpet together as a couple.
If you don’t know, the pair met earlier this year while both competing on the UK edition of Celebrity Big Brother. They officially confirmed their relationship in June.
While in the Big Brother house, JoJo clarified her sexuality after previously coming out. Be sure to see what she said at the time.
Browse through the gallery for the photos of JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' red carpet debut…
We have a teaser and new photos for Emily in Paris season five!
Here’s the season five synopsis: Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.
Keep reading to find out more…
The full cast list for the Harry Potter Audible audiobook series has been set, and there are many recognizable stars on the list.
The series, dubbed Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, will feature all seven of J.K. Rowling’s books with a cast of both stars and newcomers alike. The first book, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” will be released on November 4, 2025, with more to follow.
Keep reading to find out more…
Photo:DisneySelena Gomez
gets a surprise awakening in the trailer for the upcoming second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
. The actress not only reprises her role as a guest star, but she also serves as an executive producer. Learn more and watch the trailer...
Victoria Beckham is on the latest episode of “Call Her Daddy” and she talked about her Spice Girls days!
Host Alex Cooper asked, “Who were you the closest with throughout that time in your career?”
Keep reading to find out more…
Khloe Kardashian is reacting to Savannah Guthrie‘s recent admission.
If you didn’t see, Savannah revealed one of her biggest Today show regrets is asking Khloe about the unfounded rumors that Robert Kardashian was not her real father.
“…at the very end we were like, ‘And Khloé, like, what about this rumor that Robert Kardashian’s not really your father?’ And they were like, ‘10, nine, eight…’ and I was so embarrassed,” Savannah recalled. “And she was such a class act. She was like, ‘Ah, nothing to it.’ We made the break. I asked the question, Khloé was a total class act.”
Now, years later, Khloe is responding.
Keep reading to find out more…
The Morning Show just dropped a new episode and one of the stars’ is leaving the series!
Episode six of the Apple TV drama’s current fourth season just debuted on the streamer, and in it, we learned of one character’s (and the actor!) exit.
In the episode titled, “If Then,” which debuted Wednesday (October 22) at midnight, “Stella prepares for a make-or-break 2024 Games presentation during tense talent negotiations.”
The actor marking their exit also shared that it was a mutual decision for them to leave. “It was time to go, really.”
Keep reading inside to find out who is leaving the show and more about their exit…
The cast of the upcoming sequel to The Social Network has gained a few more stars!
It was just announced that four actors have joined The Social Reckoning – Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Anna Lambe, according to Deadline.
Keep reading to find out more…