Harry Potter, the series, is in full swing!
The long-awaited HBO show is currently filming some of its first scenes, and stars could be seen shooting on Tuesday (October 21) in Skipton, United Kingdom.
Jimmy Kimmel is weighing in on Stephen Colbert‘s talk show coming to an end, and he’s speaking out about it.
While speaking with Ted Danson on SiriusXM’s “Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” he shared some info.
Love Is Blind Season 9 is coming to an end today (Wednesday, October 22)!
The Season 9 finale of the hit Netflix reality TV series features the remaining couples walking down the aisle and deciding whether or not they want to actually get married, or walk away forever.
Of course, fans are curious if they’ll be seeing future pairings in another season.
Photo:DisneySelena Gomez
gets a surprise awakening in the trailer for the upcoming second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
. The actress not only reprises her role as a guest star, but she also serves as an executive producer. Learn more and watch the trailer...
Netflix has released its list of movies and TV shows expiring in November 2025.
If you don’t know, each month, Netflix shares which movies and shows will be part of their “last call” of titles. On various dates throughout the month, the streamer will take away some of their content.
This upcoming month is no exception, with lots of titles being removed.
We’ve counted 7 TV shows and 47 movies that will be taken off of the fan fave streamer.
We have the list for you here to see. Be sure to mark your calendars to not miss any of these titles before they’re gone!
You might have seen the term “lavender marriage” trending on TikTok or come up in conversation lately. Not sure what it means? We’ll be breaking it down for you.
The term has roots in queer culture, and has actually been around for decades, but it’s making a comeback for a new generation.
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are red carpet official!
The 22-year-old Dance Moms alum and 32-year-old Love Island star walked the red carpet at the Dancers Against Cancer’s 2025 Gala of the Stars at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night (October 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif. This is the first time they’ve walked a red carpet together as a couple.
If you don’t know, the pair met earlier this year while both competing on the UK edition of Celebrity Big Brother. They officially confirmed their relationship in June.
While in the Big Brother house, JoJo clarified her sexuality after previously coming out. Be sure to see what she said at the time.
We have a teaser and new photos for Emily in Paris season five!
Here’s the season five synopsis: Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.
