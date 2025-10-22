Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner share a kiss while filming their new movie!

The two co-stars were seen filming their latest rom-com, One Night Only, at The Little Red Lighthouse on Tuesday (October 21) in New York City.

According to Deadline, Will Gluck, who directed the hit 2023 rom-com Anyone But You, will be directing the project based on his rewrite of Travis Braun’s Black List script.

While it’s unclear what kind of changes Gluck will be making to the story, the original version “follows two strangers who scramble to find someone to sleep with on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal.”

Callum was spotted filming with other actors from the movie earlier in the month as well. Be sure to see those photos!