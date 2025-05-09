Production for the new Godzilla x Kong movie has begun!

On Friday (May 9), Warner Bros. and Legendary debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel to the 2024 movie, revealing that filming has officially started.

The teaser shows an office for Monarch the organization that tracks the city-destroying monsters called Titans, where a computer gives a real-life hotline that fans can call to receive an automated message. The phone number, appropriately is (240) MON-ARCH, which translates to 240-666-2724.

