Liev Schreiber Makes First Comments About Trans Daughter Kai, Reveals His Reaction to Her Coming Out

Ousted 'Survivor' Star Dan Spilo Dismissed as Alan Ritchson's Manager After Alleged On-Set Incidents

Hilaria Baldwin Calls Out Celebrity In Her New Book, Here's Why People Think It's Amy Schumer

ABC Cancels 1 TV Show for 2025, Renews 12 More, & Announces 1 Is Ending

Fri May 09, 2025

'Godzilla x Kong' Gets New Title & Teaser as Production Begins - Watch Now!

'Godzilla x Kong' Gets New Title & Teaser as Production Begins - Watch Now!

Production for the new Godzilla x Kong movie has begun!

On Friday (May 9), Warner Bros. and Legendary debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel to the 2024 movie, revealing that filming has officially started.

The teaser shows an office for Monarch the organization that tracks the city-destroying monsters called Titans, where a computer gives a real-life hotline that fans can call to receive an automated message. The phone number, appropriately is (240) MON-ARCH, which translates to 240-666-2724.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Posted to Godzilla, Godzilla x Kong, Godzilla X Kong Supernova, Movies, Trailer
Photos: Warner Bros.
0
Fri May 09, 2025

UNC Responds to Reports That Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson is Banned from Football Facilities

UNC Responds to Reports That Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson is Banned from Football Facilities

The University of North Carolina is addressing the recent reports about Bill Belichick‘s girlfriend.

On Friday morning (May 9), ESPN’s Pablo Torre shared on his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out that two sources have told him that 73-year-old UNC-Chapel Hill football coach’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed inside the football building or on the football field at the university, claiming that the “higher-ups” made the decision last week.

“Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward,” one source reportedly told the ESPN broadcaster following Bill‘s awkward with Sunday Morning during which Jordon, 24, interjected when the football coach was asked about their relationship.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Posted to Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson
Photos: Getty Images
0
Fri May 09, 2025

'Ted' Animated Sequel Series Ordered at Peacock Starring Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, & More!

'Ted' Animated Sequel Series Ordered at Peacock Starring Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, & More!

A new Ted series is in the works at Peacock!

On Friday (May 9), it was announced that the streaming service has ordered an animated sequel series based on Seth MacFarlane‘s foul-mouthed teddy bear franchise.

While plot details about being kept under wraps, Variety reports that the animated series will take place after the events of the two Ted live-action movies, which were released in 2012 and 2015.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Posted to Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth, Mark Wahlberg, Peacock, Seth MacFarlane, Ted, Television
Photos: Peacock
0

Fri May 09, 2025

Josh Holloway Gets Support from Daughter Java & Son Hunter at 'Duster' Premiere

Josh Holloway Gets Support from Daughter Java & Son Hunter at 'Duster' Premiere

Josh Holloway is making a rare red carpet appearance with his two kids at the premiere of his new Max series!

The 55-year-old Lost actor was joined by daughter Java, 16, and son Hunter, 11, at the premiere of Duster on Thursday (May 8) held at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles.

If you didn’t know, Josh shares his two kids with wife Yessica Kumala, whom he has been married to since 2004.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Rachel Hilson, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, Benjamin Charles Watson, Corbin Benson, Gail O’Grady, Donal Logue, Kevin Chamberlin, Sofia Vassilieva, and Dan Tracy.

Here’s the logline: “In 1972, the first Black female FBI agent heads to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate.”

Duster, from J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, premieres on May 15 on Max.

Click through the gallery inside for 35+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…More Here! »

josh holloway at duster premiere 01
josh holloway at duster premiere 02
josh holloway at duster premiere 03
josh holloway at duster premiere 04
josh holloway at duster premiere 05

More Photos Inside
Posted to Adriana Aluna Martinez, Asivak Koostachin, Benjamin Charles Watson, Camille Guaty, Corbin Bernsen, Dan Tracy, Donal Logue, Duster, gail o'grady, Greg Grunberg, Josh Holloway, Kevin Chamberlin, MAX, Rachel Hilson, Sofia Vassilieva, Sydney Elisabeth, Television, Trailer
Photos: Getty Images
0
Fri May 09, 2025

Joel Edgerton & Toni Collette to Star in New Black Comedy Movie 'Fangs'

Joel Edgerton & Toni Collette to Star in New Black Comedy Movie 'Fangs'

Joel Edgerton and Toni Collette are teaming up for a new movie!

The 50-year-old The Great Gatsby actor and the 52-year-old Hereditary actress will be starring in upcoming movie Fangs, which is billed as a “thrilling black comedy about privilege, power, and dangerous fantasies.”

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Posted to Joel Edgerton, Movies, Toni Collette
Photos: Getty Images
0
Fri May 09, 2025

Lil Nas X Pulls Out of Outloud Music Festival 2025 at WeHo Pride Due to 'Ongoing Medical Issue'

Lil Nas X Pulls Out of Outloud Music Festival 2025 at WeHo Pride Due to 'Ongoing Medical Issue'

Lil Nas X will no longer be performing at WeHo Pride.

In just a few weeks, the 26-year-old “Old Town Road” rapper was scheduled to headline the 2025 Outloud Music Festival on Sunday, June 1, in West Hollywood, Calif.

However, due to his recent hospitalization for partial facial paralysis, Lil Nas X has decided to pull out of the festival.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Posted to Lil Nas X
Photos: Getty Images
0
Fri May 09, 2025

Harry Styles Spotted at Vatican for New Pope Announcement!

Harry Styles Spotted at Vatican for New Pope Announcement!

Harry Styles has been spotted in Italy!

On Thursday (May 8), one eagle-eyed fan noticed that the 31-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer was in the crowd gathered in Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican when Pope Leo XIV was announced as the late Pope Francis‘ successor.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Posted to Harry Styles
Photos: Getty Images
0
