Kris Jenner‘s new face has sparked a lot of social media chatter over the past couple weeks and now her rep has confirmed she had work done.
The 69-year-old matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family raised eyebrows when she stepped out in Paris last week for daughter Kim Kardashian‘s court appearance and friend Lauren Sanchez‘s Bachelorette party.
Kris was seen with a fresh new face that made her look very similar to her daughters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe.
Now, Kris‘ rep has spoken out to confirm the doctor who did the work.
Justin Bieber is showing his support for Chris Brown.
Last week, Chris, 36, was arrested hours after landing in Manchester, United Kingdom over an alleged attack that occurred in a London nightclub two years ago. He was then officially charged with “grievous bodily harm with intent” and initially ordered to stay in jail until his next court date on June 13.
On Wednesday (May 21), Chris was released on a $6.7 million bail. He was told to pay $4.5 million “immediately” and would have a week to pay off the remainder, according to the BBC. He’s allowed out head out on his Breezy Bowl Tour in the U.K, according to the conditions of his bail. However, he’s not allowed to seek documents to leave the U.K.
Jonathan Groff has a shirtless moment in the new Broadway musical Just in Time and he just gave fans around the world a sneak peek at that scene!
The 40-year-old actor, who is nominated for a Tony Award for his performance, performed the song “Splish Splash” live on Good Morning America on Friday (May 23) in New York City.
Jonathan stars as the iconic singer Bobby Darin in the new musical, taking audience members into an intimate night club where the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – is brought to life.
It was recently announced that fan-favorite series Heartstopper
is officially coming to an end. While the show was NOT renewed for a fourth season, Netflix will release a movie to wrap up the story.
Billy Joel is canceling all of his upcoming concerts as he focuses on his health.
On Friday morning (May 23), the 76-year-old “Piano Man” singer announced that he is cancelling all of his scheduled tour dates after he was recently diagnosed with the brain disorder normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).
“Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH),” read a statement on Billy‘s Instagram. “This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.”
Erika Jayne and Jesse Solomon apparently “hooked up” last week!
After taping Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday (May 14), the 53-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the 31-year-old Summer House star apparently “hooked up” in New York City, a source told People.
“They met at rehearsal earlier this month for NBC Upfronts, and were seen getting cozy together at a private cocktail party the network threw for talent at the Mandarin Oriental,” the source shared.
Steve Carell is stepping out for the world premiere of his new HBO Max movie!
The 62-year-old Emmy-nominated actor joined co-stars Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef, and Cory Michael Smith at the premiere of Mountainhead on Thursday evening (May 22) held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
Fellow cast members in attendance included Hadley Robinson, Ali Kinkade, Daniel Oreskes, and Ava Kostia along with director Jesse Armstrong.
Mountainhead tells the story of “a group of billionaire friends who get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.”
Steve stars in the leading role of Randall. Meanwhile, Jason plays Souper, while Ramy plays Jeff, and Cory plays Veins.
Mountainhead will be available for streaming on HBO Max on May 31. Watch the trailer here!
FYI: Cory is wearing a Dior suit.
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic and Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne were among the distinguished guests at Aman Essentials’ exclusive launch of Aman Tennis Club in Bodrum, Turkey. The event, held at the luxurious Amanruya resort on Tuesday (May 20), marked the expansion of Aman’s wellness and lifestyle offerings.
The new tennis-inspired lifestyle collection includes men’s and women’s apparel for on and off the court. Inspired by Aman’s global destinations, the line includes Italian-made shorts, sweatshirts, and signature caps.
In 2024, Novak was appointed Aman’s first Global Wellness Advisor. His holistic approach to health and longevity has since influenced Aman’s wellness programs, including the recently introduced Detoxification Programme available at select Aman resorts worldwide .
Aman Essentials CEO Kristina Romanova explained the inspiration behind the new direction to WWD, “The concept was born from the guests inside [the Aman] because many of our visitors naturally gravitate towards tennis as part of their wellness routine and a way to connect with others.”