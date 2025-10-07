Malcolm-Jamal Warner‘s final on-screen appearance will be airing this evening (Tuesday, October 7).
He will appear in the latest episode of Murder in a Small Town on Fox, which airs at 8 p.m. ET.
Prior to his tragic passing in July, he filmed a guest appearance for Season 2 of the hit series.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
The cast of Tron: Ares hit the red carpet at the film’s L.A. premiere and then rocked out at an outdoor Nine Inch Nails concert on Hollywood Boulevard!
Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith looked picture perfect while posing for photos at the event on Monday night (October 6) at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
Also in attendance were co-stars Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, Gillian Anderson, Jeff Bridges, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins, as well as director Joachim Ronning.
After the premiere screening, some of the cast members changed into new outfits for the NIN concert, led by lead singer Trent Reznor.
TRON: Ares hits theaters on October 10. Watch the trailer here!
FYI: Greta is wearing a Dior dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Jodie is wearing a Burberry dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Browse through the gallery for more photos from the premiere…
Photo:DisneySelena Gomez
gets a surprise awakening in the trailer for the upcoming second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
. The actress not only reprises her role as a guest star, but she also serves as an executive producer. Learn more and watch the trailer...
Happy’s Place is returning soon with new episodes!
NBC just shared the trailer for the sitcom’s second season, which will premiere on November 7.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
Orlando Bloom is enjoying a brisk post-gym walk in New York!
The 48-year-old actor was spotted on a casual afternoon stroll on Monday (October 6) through SoHo.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
Julianne Hough had a front row seat while taking in spiritual teacher David Ghiyam‘s Limitless Abundance – Next Level course over the weekend.
The Dancing With the Stars co-host had a pen and pad in hand to take notes while attending the event on Sunday morning (October 5) in Los Angeles.
The course was described as an “exclusive and transformative event designed for those who refuse to plateau. This isn’t a beginner’s course on manifestation; it’s a deep dive into the advanced mechanics of creation, wealth, and fulfillment.”
Also in attendance was Entourage actor Jeremy Piven.
David‘s bio notes that he is “a globally respected teacher of Kabbalistic wisdom and business consciousness. For over 20 years, he has delivered more than 2,000 live seminars around the world, bridging ancient spiritual principles with practical tools for personal transformation, leadership, and long-term success.”
We’re getting closer and closer to the public release of Guillermo del Toro‘s Frankenstein movie and the cast just premiered the film in L.A.
Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi shared a tender moment while posing on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Monday night (October 6) in Los Angeles.
Also in attendance at the event were co-stars Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, and Christian Convery, as well as Guillermo‘s partner Kim Morgan.
The movie follows the tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation. The film will be released in select theaters on October 17 before becoming available to stream on Netflix on November 7.
Check out photos from the movie!
FYI: Mia is wearing Dior with shoes by Paris Texas and jewelry by Tiffany & Co.