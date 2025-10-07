Top Stories
Exes Jennifer Lopez &amp; Ben Affleck Reunite on Red Carpet at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Premiere

Ben Lewis Dead at 46 - Australian Musical Theatre Actor Has Passed Away

Nicole Kidman Attends Chanel Show with Daughters Sunday &amp; Faith Following Keith Urban Divorce

Dwayne Johnson Reacts to 'The Smashing Machine' Flopping at Box Office

Tue Oct 07, 2025

Taylor Swift Reveals Who 'Kitty' Is on 'The Life of a Showgirl'!

Taylor Swift is revealing the identity of a made-up character on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl!

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (October 6), where she discussed the character “Kitty” that appears on her record.

Tue Oct 07, 2025

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6? Renewal Status Revealed for Hulu TV Show

Only Murders in the Building is a hit!

The Hulu series, which stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, just kicked off Season 5 in in early September, and is airing through the end of October, with the finale scheduled to drop on October 28.

Of course, with the season finale weeks away, fans are already curious if the show will continue on for another season.

Tue Oct 07, 2025

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Final On-Screen Performance Prior to His Passing Airs Tonight

Malcolm-Jamal Warner‘s final on-screen appearance will be airing this evening (Tuesday, October 7).

He will appear in the latest episode of Murder in a Small Town on Fox, which airs at 8 p.m. ET.

Prior to his tragic passing in July, he filmed a guest appearance for Season 2 of the hit series.

Tue Oct 07, 2025

Trump Says Diddy Asked for a Pardon, Calls Him 'Puff Daddy'

Tue Oct 07, 2025

'Tron: Ares' Cast Shuts Down Hollywood Boulevard for L.A. Premiere, Complete with a Nine Inch Nails Concert!

The cast of Tron: Ares hit the red carpet at the film’s L.A. premiere and then rocked out at an outdoor Nine Inch Nails concert on Hollywood Boulevard!

Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith looked picture perfect while posing for photos at the event on Monday night (October 6) at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were co-stars Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, Gillian Anderson, Jeff Bridges, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins, as well as director Joachim Ronning.

After the premiere screening, some of the cast members changed into new outfits for the NIN concert, led by lead singer Trent Reznor.

TRON: Ares hits theaters on October 10. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Greta is wearing a Dior dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Jodie is wearing a Burberry dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tue Oct 07, 2025

Reba McEntire Is Charmingly Hilarious in 'Happy's Place' Season 2 Trailer - Watch Now!

Happy’s Place is returning soon with new episodes!

NBC just shared the trailer for the sitcom’s second season, which will premiere on November 7.

Tue Oct 07, 2025

Orlando Bloom Shows Off His Fit Physique After NYC Workout

Orlando Bloom is enjoying a brisk post-gym walk in New York!

The 48-year-old actor was spotted on a casual afternoon stroll on Monday (October 6) through SoHo.

