Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals Who 'Kitty' Is on 'The Life of a Showgirl'!

Taylor Swift Reveals Who 'Kitty' Is on 'The Life of a Showgirl'!

Exes Jennifer Lopez &amp; Ben Affleck Reunite on Red Carpet at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Premiere

Exes Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunite on Red Carpet at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Premiere

Ben Lewis Dead at 46 - Australian Musical Theatre Actor Has Passed Away

Ben Lewis Dead at 46 - Australian Musical Theatre Actor Has Passed Away

Nicole Kidman Attends Chanel Show with Daughters Sunday &amp; Faith Following Keith Urban Divorce

Nicole Kidman Attends Chanel Show with Daughters Sunday & Faith Following Keith Urban Divorce

Tue Oct 07, 2025

Sara Bareilles & Joe Tippett Are Married!

Sara Bareilles & Joe Tippett Are Married!

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett have just tied the knot!

The 45-year-old “Love Song” superstar songwriter and the 43-year-old Mare of Easttown actor confirmed the happy news on social media on Tuesday (October 7).

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Posted to Joe Tippett, Sara Bareilles, Wedding
Photos: Getty
0
Tue Oct 07, 2025

Rosie O'Donnell Thinks Elisabeth Hasselbeck Fight on 'The View' Was 'a Set-Up'

Rosie O'Donnell Thinks Elisabeth Hasselbeck Fight on 'The View' Was 'a Set-Up'

Rosie O’Donnell is reflecting on her infamous spat with Elisabeth Hasselbeck on The View.

The 63-year-old former co-host of the daytime talk show made an appearance on Nova’s Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel.

During the conversation, she opened up about the 2007 incident, and how she believes it was all a set-up by her producer.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Posted to Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Rosie O Donnell, The View
Photos: Getty
0
Tue Oct 07, 2025

'Crystal Lake' Cast: 11 Stars Confirmed for 'Friday the 13th' Prequel TV Show, Including Young Jason Voorhees!

'Crystal Lake' Cast: 11 Stars Confirmed for 'Friday the 13th' Prequel TV Show, Including Young Jason Voorhees!

The upcoming Peacock horror series Crystal Lake, a prequel to the Friday the 13th film franchise, is really happening!

The cast for the highly anticipated show is shaping up to be seriously killer, and production is currently underway.

A24 is producing the series, created by Brad Caleb Kane.

The series will center around killer Jason Voorhees’ early years, his relationship with his mother Pamela Voorhees, and the dark mythology behind the infamous camp.

The upcoming show is also set to return to the original filming location of the ’80 horror classic in Blairstown, New Jersey.

Filming is underway, with the real Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco serving as the iconic Camp Crystal Lake once more.

With several series regulars confirmed, we’re looking at which stars are joining, and what roles they’ll be playing.

Click through to see who is confirmed for the cast of Crystal Lake so far…

Next Slide »
Posted to Callum Vinson, Cameron Scoggins, Crystal Lake, Danielle Kotch, Devin Kessler, EG, evergreen, Friday the 13th, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, Joy Suprano, Linda Cardellini, Longform, Nancy Nagrant, Nick Cordileone, Peacock, Phoenix Parnevik, Slideshow, Television, William Catlett
Photos: Getty
0

From Our Friends

Photo of Private: Selena Gomez Appears In 'Wizards Beyond' Season 2 Trailer
partner logo
Photo:Disney
Selena Gomez Appears In 'Wizards Beyond' Season 2 Trailer
Selena Gomez gets a surprise awakening in the trailer for the upcoming second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The actress not only reprises her role as a guest star, but she also serves as an executive producer. Learn more and watch the trailer...
Read more here »
Tue Oct 07, 2025

Taylor Swift Shares Close-Up of Engagement Ring From Travis Kelce, Explains How it Happened After Podcast Recording

Taylor Swift Shares Close-Up of Engagement Ring From Travis Kelce, Explains How it Happened After Podcast Recording

Taylor Swift is showing off her engagement ring from Travis Kelce!

The 35-year-old The Life of a Showgirl musician made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (October 6).

During the appearance, she revealed new details about her engagement to the 36-year-old football player.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Posted to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Photos: NBC
0
Tue Oct 07, 2025

Taylor Swift Reveals Who 'Kitty' Is on 'The Life of a Showgirl'!

Taylor Swift Reveals Who 'Kitty' Is on 'The Life of a Showgirl'!

Taylor Swift is revealing the identity of a made-up character on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl!

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (October 6), where she discussed the character “Kitty” that appears on her record.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Posted to Andrea Swift, Music, Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl
Photos: Getty
1
Tue Oct 07, 2025

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6? Renewal Status Revealed for Hulu TV Show

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6? Renewal Status Revealed for Hulu TV Show

Only Murders in the Building is a hit!

The Hulu series, which stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, just kicked off Season 5 in in early September, and is airing through the end of October, with the finale scheduled to drop on October 28.

Of course, with the season finale weeks away, fans are already curious if the show will continue on for another season.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Posted to hulu, only murders in the building, Television
Photos: Hulu
1
Tue Oct 07, 2025

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Final On-Screen Performance Prior to His Passing Airs Tonight

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Final On-Screen Performance Prior to His Passing Airs Tonight

Malcolm-Jamal Warner‘s final on-screen appearance will be airing this evening (Tuesday, October 7).

He will appear in the latest episode of Murder in a Small Town on Fox, which airs at 8 p.m. ET.

Prior to his tragic passing in July, he filmed a guest appearance for Season 2 of the hit series.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Posted to Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Murder in a Small Town, Television
Photos: Getty
1
12345Next » 