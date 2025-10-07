The upcoming Peacock horror series Crystal Lake, a prequel to the Friday the 13th film franchise, is really happening!

The cast for the highly anticipated show is shaping up to be seriously killer, and production is currently underway.

A24 is producing the series, created by Brad Caleb Kane.

The series will center around killer Jason Voorhees’ early years, his relationship with his mother Pamela Voorhees, and the dark mythology behind the infamous camp.

The upcoming show is also set to return to the original filming location of the ’80 horror classic in Blairstown, New Jersey.

Filming is underway, with the real Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco serving as the iconic Camp Crystal Lake once more.

With several series regulars confirmed, we’re looking at which stars are joining, and what roles they’ll be playing.

