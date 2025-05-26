Harmonizers are living for the latest mini Fifth Harmony reunion!
Three out of five members – Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane – all met up for a girls night out at the Chicago Sky vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA basketball game held at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night (May 25) in Los Angeles.
“Give it to me I’m worth it! Fifth Harmony courtside at the Sparks game today. 🏀 #WNBACelebRow,” the LA Sparks Instagram account captioned a couple of photos of the ladies attending the game courtside.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
Joe Jonas is opening up about releasing his new album Music For People Who Believe In Love.
The 35-year-old musician’s second solo album was just released on Friday (May 23), seven months after it was originally supposed to come out.
While he delayed the album to put some finishing touches on it, there was a point where he was so eager for it to be out in the world, he really wanted to leak it!
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
Robin Thicke is reconfirming his love to longtime partner April Love Geary!
The 48-year-old singer proposed to his 30-year-old model fiancée for a second time during a trip to Cannes this week, she revealed on Instagram on Sunday (May 25).
Cannes is also a special place for the couple as it’s the location where they made their public debut as a couple this time in 2015 when they attended a Cannes Film Festival party!
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
Photo:Netflix
It was recently announced that fan-favorite series Heartstopper
is officially coming to an end. While the show was NOT renewed for a fourth season, Netflix will release a movie to wrap up the story.
Domhnall Gleeson is set to lead the upcoming new series The Paper!
The 42-year-old actor will star in the spinoff of The Office, alongside a mostly entirely new cast.
In a new interview, Domhnall revealed he got some advice from the original series’ stars Steve Carrell and John Krasinski.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
Sydney Sweeney is opening up about her role on Euphoria ahead of the third season!
The 27-year-old actress will be reprising her role as Cassie Howard in the HBO series’ upcoming final season, and was even seen filming alongside co-star Alexa Demie a month ago.
In a new interview, Sydney shared how she has a special place in her heart for Cassie and teased the new season in the works.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
Brooklyn Beckham seemingly sent a message with a recent Instagram caption.
The 26-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham took to the social media platform and shared a video of him and wife Nicola Peltz riding a motorcycle, but his caption seemed to address some recent rumors.
There have been rumblings of tension between him and his family, and in his caption, he seemingly confirmed he’ll stand with Nicola before anyone else.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
The Last of Us season two has just come to an end.
The HBO television series adaptation of the popular video game returned for a second season just last month, in April 2025, and it has already concluded after seven episodes.
Following a deadly season finale and a cliffhanger, the showrunners are teasing some of what to expect in the third season, which has already been confirmed.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »