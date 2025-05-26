Harmonizers are living for the latest mini Fifth Harmony reunion!

Three out of five members – Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane – all met up for a girls night out at the Chicago Sky vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA basketball game held at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night (May 25) in Los Angeles.

“Give it to me I’m worth it! Fifth Harmony courtside at the Sparks game today. 🏀 #WNBACelebRow,” the LA Sparks Instagram account captioned a couple of photos of the ladies attending the game courtside.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »