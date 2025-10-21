Patrick John Flueger is stepping away from Chicago PD for an unknown amount of time.
The 41-year-old longtime star of the series, who plays Adam Ruzek, will be taking an unexpected leave of absence this season, according to Deadline.
Keira Knightley is looking back at her run-ins with paparazzi over the years and how she dealt with it.
The Woman in Cabin 10 star chatted with The Times recently and the conversation around paparazzi, particularly the way they acted in the early 2000s, came up.
Jordan Chiles ended “Wicked Night” on Dancing With the Stars with a bang!
The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast and her pro partner Ezra Sosa closed out the night with the final dance, a Rumba set to “For Good” from the upcoming Wicked: For Good.
Jordan and Ezra were met with rave critiques from the judges and tied for the highest weekly score of the night, 39, earning the second tens of the evening!
Photo:DisneySelena Gomez
gets a surprise awakening in the trailer for the upcoming second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
. The actress not only reprises her role as a guest star, but she also serves as an executive producer. Learn more and watch the trailer...
SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars’ latest episode!
Dancing With the Stars week six has sadly said goodbye to another celebrity contestant!
The ABC competition hit the halfway mark with “Wicked Night” on Tuesday (October 21), with the stars and their pro partners taking to the ballroom floor for their sixth routine.
The 10 celebrity contestants and their pro partners left in the competition each took on a song from the iconic Broadway musical turned two-part movie adaptation.
Following the performances and the close of the live voting window, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced the dancing couples who were safe from elimination.
At the end of the night, sadly another couple was eliminated from the competition based on their scores and the over 100 million votes from the viewers from the past two weeks.
Click to the next slide to find out who was just voted off on DWTS season 34…
Dancing With the Stars has hit the halfway mark of the show’s 34th season!
Week six of the competition on Tuesday night (October 21) took on the iconic songs of Wicked, celebrating the movie adaptations and the upcoming part two, Wicked: For Good.
The night kicked off with an opening number set to medley to “No One Mourns the Wicked / Defying Gravity / For Good / Thank Goodness / Dancing Through Life / What Is This Feeling?” from both movies, and choreographed by the films’ choreographer Christopher Scott.
Director Jon M Chu also joined the ballroom as a fourth guest judge, with video messages from the films’ stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh.
Dancing with the Stars will air live at 8pm ET on ABC every Tuesday night, and streaming on Hulu and Disney+.
Emma Stone is hitting the red carpet in New York City!
The 35-year-old two-time Oscar winner joined co-stars Jesse Plemons and Alicia Silverstone along with director Yorgos Lanthimos at the premiere of their new movie Bugonia on Tuesday night (October 21) held at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC.
Fellow cast members in attendance included Aidan Delbis and Stavros Halkias.
Here’s a brief synopsis: “Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.”
Bugonia will be released in theaters for a special engagement on October 24 ahead of a wide expansion on October 31. Watch the trailer here!
FYI: Emma is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and Arielle Ratner jewelry.
Click through the gallery inside for 30+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…