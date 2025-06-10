Can you believe that Mariah Carey has never received a BET Award until now?!
The 56-year-old entertainer was presented with the Ultimate Icon award at the 2025 BET Awards on Monday night (June 9) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
“If you’re gonna get one, might as well start with the Ultimate Icon Award,” she joked on stage while accepting the award from presenter Busta Rhymes.
“My life and career have been quite the adventure. I will spare you the long, drawn-out saga tonight. It’s all in my book anyway,” Mariah added, before encouraging fans to be divas just like her.
After Broadway’s best were honored at the 2025 Tony Awards, all of the top stars of the night headed to an exclusive party at the iconic Carlyle Hotel!
Best Actress in a Musical winner Nicole Scherzinger and Best Actor in a Play winner Cole Escola were among the celebs who stepped out for the party in the late night hours of Sunday (June 9) in New York City.
The 13th annual party was hosted by Rick Miramontez and John Gore.
More stars in attendance included Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Scott, Jean Smart, Ariana DeBose, Sara Bareilles, Mia Farrow, Sadie Sink, Daniel Dae Kim, Jordan Roth, Richard Kind, Dylan Mulvaney, Busy Philipps, and so many more.
Check out the FULL winners list for the Tonys and see our full coverage of the event.
Browse through the gallery for all of the photos from inside the after party…
Jamie Foxx gave an emotional speech while accepting an Ultimate Icon award at the 2025 BET Awards!
The 57-year-old actor tearfully accepted the award during the event on Monday night (June 9) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Jamie also brought his 16-year-old daughter Anelise Bishop to tears while talking about how she helped him through his recovery in the hospital after having a stroke two years ago.
“Anelise Estelle Foxx, my baby with the big hair. She hides under that hair because she’s got something special. You’re so beautiful, man,” he began during the speech.
Photo:Netflix
It was recently announced that fan-favorite series Heartstopper
is officially coming to an end. While the show was NOT renewed for a fourth season, Netflix will release a movie to wrap up the story.
Garrett Clayton is returning to his Disney roots with his latest role!
The 34-year-old actor, who rose to fame in the Disney Channel movie franchise Teen Beach Movie, is currently playing Hans in the stage adaptation of Frozen.
Los Angeles audiences can catch Garrett in the show at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts through Sunday, June 29. New production photos have been released, which you can check out in the gallery!
“So excited to see you all at the show this month!!” Garrett wrote on Instagram along with the photos.
Also starring in the show are Cailen Fu as Princess Ana, Jenna Lea Rosen as Princess Elsa, Mark Ivy as Olaf, Alexander Mendoza as Kristoff, and Thomas Whitcomb as Sven.
Get your tickets now to see Frozen on stage in the L.A. area!
It has been a long night at the 2025 BET Awards and now the full winners list has been revealed.
The show is still running after more than four and a half hours on Monday night (June 9) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Not all of the awards have been announced during the televised ceremony, but the complete list of winners was just revealed online thanks to THR.
Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Kirk Franklin were all honored with Ultimate Icon Awards during the show.
Brad Pitt is kicking off his F1 press tour with some colorful appearances!
The 61-year-old actor was seen wearing pink and purple suits while kicking off the press tour with appearances in Mexico on Monday (June 9).
Brad wore a pink suit while attending a photo call in Mexico City alongside cast members Damson Idris and Kerry Condon, as well as director Joseph Kosinski.
Later that day, Brad changed into a purple suit while attending a fan event with the cast at Plaza Toreo Parque Central in Naucalpan de Juarez.
The movie is hitting theaters on June 27 and the official trailer was released last month. Make sure to watch now!
Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of Brad Pitt and the F1 cast at events in Mexico…