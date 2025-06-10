Can you believe that Mariah Carey has never received a BET Award until now?!

The 56-year-old entertainer was presented with the Ultimate Icon award at the 2025 BET Awards on Monday night (June 9) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“If you’re gonna get one, might as well start with the Ultimate Icon Award,” she joked on stage while accepting the award from presenter Busta Rhymes.

“My life and career have been quite the adventure. I will spare you the long, drawn-out saga tonight. It’s all in my book anyway,” Mariah added, before encouraging fans to be divas just like her.

