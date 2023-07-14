Jena Malone simultaneously checked an item off her bucket list and faced her “number one fear” this week.
The 38-year-old Hunger Games actress took to social media on Wednesday (July 12) to announce that she’d be making her stand-up comedy debut. In the process, she explained exactly what it meant to her.
Keep reading to find out more…
Cillian Murphy takes center stage in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming movie Oppenheimer, and the director is looking back on his casting decision.
The 47-year-old actor had already worked on five movies with Christopher before taking a lead role in what’s shaping up to be one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters.
During a recent interview, Christopher explained why Cillian was the obvious choice to portray the “father of the atomic bomb.”
Read more about Christopher Nolan's decision to cast Cillian Murphy…
Latto is making it very clear that you better not mess with her.
A clip is going viral on Twitter of the 24-year-old “Big Energy” rapper threatening an unruly concertgoer for throwing an object at her while she performed at the 2023 Rolling Loud Germany music festival last weekend in Munich, Germany.
Keep reading to find out more…
Fans are surprised to learn the news of Disney
's next live-action remake project because the animated version of the film was released only seven years ago. The two voice stars of the animated film are even attached to the upcoming project. Learn all the details...
BLACKPINK member Jennie opened up about her career in the music industry while on the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast.
The 27-year-old hitmaker and actress (who made her debut in The Idol earlier this year) looked back on the earliest days in the K-Pop group and charted their evolution.
She spoke to Dua Lipa about how she managed to land a spot in the quartet and how she’s used the opportunity to break down barriers. Jennie also revealed a moment that reduced her to tears and weighed in on the group exploring solo projects.
Scroll through the slideshow to check out the biggest takeaways from Jennie’s interview with Dua Lipa…
Demi Lovato is opening up about the lasting effects of her 2018 drug overdose.
Earlier this week, the 30-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live where she revealed that her near-fatal overdose left her with brain damage along with vision and hearing issues.
Keep reading to find out more…
Erin Andrews is opening up about motherhood!
Earlier this week, it was announced that the 45-year-old sportscaster and her husband Jarret Stoll had welcomed their first child together, via surrogate, after years of fertility struggles.
During an appearance on TODAY on Friday (July 14), Erin revealed her newborn son’s name, shared his birth story, and praised her “amazing” surrogate.
Keep reading to find out more…
Selena Gomez is learning something about herself after testing out a viral TikTok filter.
The 30-year-old “Same Old Love” hitmaker used the “Why Am I Single?” filter to determine what’s going on with her love life. She shared the results and weighed in on what they had to say about her.
Head inside to watch Selena Gomez learn why she's single…