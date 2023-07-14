Top Stories
Every TV Show & Project That Can Continue Filming Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike (There's Not a Lot!)

Is Taylor Swift's 'Sparks Fly' About Jake Owen? Country Star Weighs In On Rumor

Every Outfit from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Press Tour, Ranked from Worst to Best!

10 Threads Tips & Hidden Gem Features You May Not Have Known About!

Fri, 14 July 2023

George Clooney Calls SAG-AFTRA Strike 'Inflection Point In Our Industry'

George Clooney Calls SAG-AFTRA Strike 'Inflection Point In Our Industry'

George Clooney is weighing in on the SAG-AFTRA strike and revealing that he is strongly on the side of his fellow actors.

If you missed it, the actor’s guild announced plans to go on strike on Thursday (July 13) following stalled negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Union president Fran Drescher called out the “greedy” AMPTP in a speech.

Now, the 62-year-old Ticket to Paradise actor is stepping up to add his voice to the movement.

Fri, 14 July 2023

Goldie Hawn Talks 40-Year Relationship with Kurt Russell, Explains Why They Never Got Married

Goldie Hawn Talks 40-Year Relationship with Kurt Russell, Explains Why They Never Got Married

Goldie Hawn is opening up about her decades-long relationship with Kurt Russell.

Goldie, 77, and Kurt, 72, have been together since 1983, but have decided to never get married.

During a recent appearanceon Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Goldie explained why she and Kurt haven’t tied the knot.

Fri, 14 July 2023

Jena Malone Faces Her 'Number One Fear' & Makes Stand-Up Comedy Debut

Jena Malone Faces Her 'Number One Fear' & Makes Stand-Up Comedy Debut

Jena Malone simultaneously checked an item off her bucket list and faced her “number one fear” this week.

The 38-year-old Hunger Games actress took to social media on Wednesday (July 12) to announce that she’d be making her stand-up comedy debut. In the process, she explained exactly what it meant to her.

Fri, 14 July 2023

Christopher Nolan Reveals Why He Cast Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan Reveals Why He Cast Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy takes center stage in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming movie Oppenheimer, and the director is looking back on his casting decision.

The 47-year-old actor had already worked on five movies with Christopher before taking a lead role in what’s shaping up to be one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters.

During a recent interview, Christopher explained why Cillian was the obvious choice to portray the “father of the atomic bomb.”

Fri, 14 July 2023

Latto Threatens Concertgoer For Throwing Object at Her While Performing in Germany

Latto Threatens Concertgoer For Throwing Object at Her While Performing in Germany

Latto is making it very clear that you better not mess with her.

A clip is going viral on Twitter of the 24-year-old “Big Energy” rapper threatening an unruly concertgoer for throwing an object at her while she performed at the 2023 Rolling Loud Germany music festival last weekend in Munich, Germany.

Fri, 14 July 2023

BLACKPINK's Jennie Talks to Dua Lipa About Making It Into the Group, Breaking Barriers, The Moment That Made Her Cry & More

BLACKPINK's Jennie Talks to Dua Lipa About Making It Into the Group, Breaking Barriers, The Moment That Made Her Cry & More

BLACKPINK member Jennie opened up about her career in the music industry while on the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast.

The 27-year-old hitmaker and actress (who made her debut in The Idol earlier this year) looked back on the earliest days in the K-Pop group and charted their evolution.

She spoke to Dua Lipa about how she managed to land a spot in the quartet and how she’s used the opportunity to break down barriers. Jennie also revealed a moment that reduced her to tears and weighed in on the group exploring solo projects.

Scroll through the slideshow to check out the biggest takeaways from Jennie’s interview with Dua Lipa…

Fri, 14 July 2023

Demi Lovato Still Has Vision & Hearing Issues After 2018 Overdose

Demi Lovato Still Has Vision & Hearing Issues After 2018 Overdose

Demi Lovato is opening up about the lasting effects of her 2018 drug overdose.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live where she revealed that her near-fatal overdose left her with brain damage along with vision and hearing issues.

