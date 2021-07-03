Top Stories
Zendaya &amp; Tom Holland Spotted Kissing, Seemingly Confirming They're a Couple!

Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Comes Out, Opens Up About His Sexuality

HBO Max Announces Lead Actors for the Upcoming 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot

Adrien Brody Spotted with New Girlfriend, Who Is the Ex of a Disgraced Hollywood Figure

Sat, 03 July 2021

Here's What Julianne Moore Thinks About The Phrase 'Aging Gracefully'

Julianne Moore is opening up about why she doesn’t really like the phrase ‘aging gracefully’.

The 60-year-old actress admits that the saying is a bit sexist from her view.

Click inside to see why Julianne is saying that…More Here! »

Sat, 03 July 2021

Lady Gaga Grabs Pizza On Her Way Back To Her Hotel in NYC

Lady Gaga looks elegant in a black gown while going to and from her hotel in New York City on Friday night (July 2).

The 35-year-old singer and actress stepped out for the night with musical director Michael Bearden.

After kindly signing an autograph for a fan seated outside the venue, Gaga went to pick up a pizza from one of her favorite eateries in the Big Apple, Ray’s Pizza.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

This isn’t Gaga‘s first sighting of the day.

Earlier in the afternoon, she was spotted in a gorgeous Christian Dior look which statement sleeves. Tony Bennett was also seen leaving the same hotel around the same time.

Just a few days before, Gaga was also seen leaving and coming back to her hotel in two other fashionable looks. You can see them here and here!

If you don’t know, Gaga and Tony have a new album coming out soon.

Sat, 03 July 2021

Ed Sheeran's Manager Has To Talk Him Out of A Lot of Crazy Things Like Moving To Ghana For Three Years

Ed Sheeran almost moved to Ghana for three years.

The 30-year-old musician spoke to James and Oliver Phelps on their new podcast, Normal Not Normal, and opened up about what prevented him from moving to the African nation.

Click inside to see what Ed shared…More Here! »

Sat, 03 July 2021

Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee's Daughter, Blasts Quentin Tarantino's Portrayal of Him

Just recently, Quentin Tarantino defended his portrayal of martial arts expert and actor Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Many had questioned how Brad Pitt‘s character Cliff Booth had easily knocked down his depiction of Bruce in the movie.

His response was: “I can understand his daughter having a problem with it—it’s her f***ing father, I get that. Everybody else: go suck a d***.”

Now, Bruce‘s daughter, Shannon Lee, is responding…

Click inside to see what she said…More Here! »

Fri, 02 July 2021

'Loki' Star Sophia Di Martino Shares Thanks To Designer Who Altered Her Costume For Breastfeeding While Filming

Sophia di Martino is giving a big shout out to Loki‘s costume designer, Christine Wada.

The actress, who plays Sylvie aka The Variant on the Disney+ series, revealed that Christine added in a cool feature to her costume.

Click inside to see what it is!More Here! »

Fri, 02 July 2021

L.A. Courts Will End Audio Broadcasts Following Britney Spears' Statement Against Conservatorship

Britney Spears‘ statement against conservatorship has set off a motion to end remote audio broadcasts in the Los Angeles court system.

According to a new report (via THR), courts are officially ending the broadcasts.

Click inside to read more…More Here! »

Fri, 02 July 2021

'Lovecraft Country' Showrunner Reveals What Season Two Would Have Been Like After Cancellation News

It was just announced that HBO’s Lovecraft Country will not be returning for a second season on the network and in a new tweet, showrunner Misha Green is revealing what the series would have been like if it had been renewed.

Click inside to read what Misha shared of her vision…More Here! »

