Lady Gaga looks elegant in a black gown while going to and from her hotel in New York City on Friday night (July 2).

The 35-year-old singer and actress stepped out for the night with musical director Michael Bearden.

After kindly signing an autograph for a fan seated outside the venue, Gaga went to pick up a pizza from one of her favorite eateries in the Big Apple, Ray’s Pizza.

This isn’t Gaga‘s first sighting of the day.

Earlier in the afternoon, she was spotted in a gorgeous Christian Dior look which statement sleeves. Tony Bennett was also seen leaving the same hotel around the same time.

If you don’t know, Gaga and Tony have a new album coming out soon.