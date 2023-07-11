Padma Lakshmi‘s Top Chef replacement has been revealed: it’s season 10 winner Kristen Kish!
The 39-year-old chef is no stranger to the show. Like we said, she did win season 10 and she also has popped in for various episodes throughout the past couple of years as a guest judge.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are opening up about their romance.
The 29-year-old stars spoke with The Messenger at the New York City premiere of their new movie Theater Camp on Monday (July 10), opening up about their plans for their upcoming wedding.
During the chat, they also revealed why they’re in no rush for their nuptials.
Find out what the two had to say…
Paramount+ has some updates on TV show renewals and cancellations.
The streamer has thankfully renewed several TV shows, but unfortunately, this past week was rough for television content at the network. They cancelled 4 shows on Friday alone!
Browse through the slideshow to see which shows are renewed and canceled so far in 2023…
Photo:Getty
Fans are surprised to learn the news of Disney
's next live-action remake project because the animated version of the film was released only seven years ago. The two voice stars of the animated film are even attached to the upcoming project. Learn all the details...
Naomi Osaka has welcomed her first child into the world!
The 25-year-old tennis player and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, are now the parents of a baby girl.
The news comes after some fans reported on social media over the weekend that Cordae announced the birth of their child at one of his shows.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
Colleen Ballinger is seemingly doubling down on her apology video, which has gone incredibly viral in recent weeks.
The 36-year-old YouTube star, who has faced accusations of inappropriate relationships with minor fans as well as racism as old videos resurface, seemingly put her “Toxic Gossip Train” ukulele 10-minute apology song on Apple Music, which would allow for a copyright strike against users using the audio.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
Esai Morales is portraying the villainous character of Gabriel in 2023′s Mission: Impossible 7…but you may not know that the role originally went to Nicholas Hoult.
We’re here to bring you all of the details, including why Nicholas had to drop out of the film entirely.
When Nicholas explained why he had to drop out, he also revealed several other roles he lost out on in the recent past…and there are some big ones on the list!
Keep reading to find out the entire story, including why Nicholas ended up dropping out of Mission: Impossible 7…
With Tom Cruise set to take over the summer box office with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, fans are likely going to wonder how much money he makes for each movie.
The 60-year-old actor is one of the richest actors in the world with an estimated net worth of $600 million and that number is probably even higher thanks to some recent paydays.
Tom has earned some of the biggest movie star paydays of all time and you’ll be shocked when you learn how much he earns for each film.
We’ll spoil this for you right here: Tom‘s payday for Top Gun: Maverick is easily going to rank as his biggest one of all time once the film’s profits are all calculated.
Many of Tom‘s paydays are the combined totals of his initial salary and his back-end profit participation, which is often way more than his original salary.
Click through the slideshow to see Tom Cruise’s biggest paydays, ranked in order…