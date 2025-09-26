Top Stories
'Big Brother 27' Spoilers: Final 3 Houseguests Revealed Ahead of Season Finale

Dakota Johnson Continues Her Sheer Dress Trend with Gorgeous Gucci Gown at Zurich Film Festival

Glen Powell Talks Awkward Run-In With 'Toxic' Canceled Celeb

'Running Point' Season 2 Cast List Revealed &amp; Two Names Are Notably Missing

Fri Sep 26, 2025

Hallmark's Tyler Hynes Reveals His 2025 Holiday Season Schedule & Where You Can Meet Him

Tyler Hynes is one of Hallmark Channel‘s most popular stars and he’s ready to meet his biggest fans this holiday season during the Countdown to Christmas!

The 39-year-old actor will be promoting his two upcoming Hallmark movies that are airing this holiday season: Christmas Above the Clouds co-starring Erin Krakow and Three Wisest Men co-starring Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker.

Tyler will be making several public appearances in November and December that you can attend, if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on tickets.

In a new post on Instagram, Tyler shared his schedule!

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Fri Sep 26, 2025

Frankie Bird Drops Empowering New Anthem 'Woman on the Prowl' About Rediscovering Your Voice After Heartbreak

Frankie Bird has a brand new, empowering anthem for anyone who is looking to rediscover their voice after heartbreak.

The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter just dropped her new song “Woman on the Prowl” and the track fuses classic rock grit with a modern take.

“I wrote ‘Woman On The Prowl’ in Carmel-by-the-Sea during a music retreat, just 15 minutes before my band arrived. I was nearing the end of a relationship, and the song just poured out of me,” Frankie said in a statement.

She continued, “I wasn’t sure if we’d even work on it, but I played it for them as a last minute idea and they loved it so much and encouraged me to work on it. The song means so much to me because it represents the time when I found my voice again after losing myself in heartbreak. It’s the girl power anthem I needed and gave me confidence again to stand strong in my power again.”

Listen to the song below!

“Woman on the Prowl” will be featured on Frankie Bird‘s upcoming sophomore album and we’ve already heard the songs “Still in the Middle” and “Lennon & McCartney.”

Fri Sep 26, 2025

Jessica Simpson's Ex Eric Johnson Spotted Going Shirtless for Paddle Boarding Session in Malibu

Eric Johnson is enjoying the warm weather while it’s still here!

The 46-year-old former NFL player, who split from wife Jessica Simpson at the beginning of the year, was spotted going shirtless for a paddle boarding session on Wednesday (September 24) in Malibu, Calif.

After catching some waves, Eric held his board over his head while walking back to his car and changing out of his swimsuit.

Despite their split, Jessica and Eric are still friendly and were just spotted together a few weeks ago in Las Vegas to support her sister Ashlee Simpson at the launch of her Vegas residency.

The pair announced their separation in January of 2025 after 10 years of marriage. They are the parents of three children.

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos of Eric Johnson going shirtless in Malibu…

Eric Johnson, Shirtless
Fri Sep 26, 2025

TikTok's Hannah Brown Defends Herself for Attending Charlie Kirk Memorial, Says She's Fine Losing Followers

A TikTok influencer named Hannah Brown is speaking out to defend herself after she was spotted in the crowd at the Charlie Kirk memorial service, leading to her losing thousands of followers.

Hannah, who is not the same person as Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette, is best known for her skits in which she reenacts restaurant scenarios with annoying customers. The Cut notes that she has lost over 100,000 followers this week amid the backlash for attending the memorial.

Now, Hannah is speaking out to defend herself and tell people that she doesn’t care if they unfollow her for being at the memorial.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Fri Sep 26, 2025

'Baddie Baddie' Lyrics: Ice Spice Drops Song to Launch New Era - Listen Now!

Ice Spice is kicking off her new musical era with the single “Baddie Baddie,” her first solo release of the year.

The 25-year-old rapper, who has been nominated for four Grammys, is back with new music after surprise releasing her song “GYATT” with Latto a few weeks ago.

The two-minute track samples M.I.A.’s iconic and era-defining anthem, “Bad Girls.”

M.I.A.‘s lyrics “live fast, die young, bad girls do it well” can be heard throughout the song.

Ice Spice raps, “They said thеy wanted a bop? / I was just poppin’ my sh-t / I ain’t even rеally mean to go pop / He was just beggin’ to hit / I don’t be givin’ you ni–as a shot / I know he don’t want me for me (Like) / I know he just want what I got (Grrah) / Baddie, baddie, I’m feelin’ nasty (Nasty) / Like, I’m tryna see where the thooties.”

Head inside to listen to the new song… More Here! »

Fri Sep 26, 2025

Doja Cat Drops 'Gorgeous' Music Video, Featuring Alex Consani, Irina Shayk & More Models - Watch Now!

Doja Cat has just released the new music video for her song “Gorgeous“!

The 29-year-old rapper’s new track is off of her fifth album Vie, which was just released on Friday (September 26) at midnight, along with the video.

In the visual, shot and directed by Bardia Zeinali in New York City, several popular models make appearances including Alex Consani, Irina Shayk, Paloma Elsesser, Yseult and more.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Fri Sep 26, 2025

'Tit for Tat' Lyrics: Is Tate McRae's Song About The Kid LAROI? Listen Here!

Tate McRae just dropped her first new song since her breakup with The Kid LAROI and it definitely seems like she’s singing about the split.

The 22-year-old singer, who is currently in the midst of her sold-out Miss Possessive Tour, has released her new song “Tit for Tat.”

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the meaning of the phrase “tit for tat” as, “an equivalent given in return (as for an injury) : retaliation in kind.”

Tate sings on the chorus, “Thought I might love you again, I’ll see how I feel / Now that you’re acting like that, boy, I never will / Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal / Right now, I’m not even about you.”

The song arrived three weeks after The Kid LAROI dropped his own breakup song about Tate.

Head inside to listen to the new song… More Here! »

