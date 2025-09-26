The 39-year-old actor will be promoting his two upcoming Hallmark movies that are airing this holiday season: Christmas Above the Clouds co-starring Erin Krakow and Three Wisest Men co-starring Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker.
Tyler will be making several public appearances in November and December that you can attend, if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on tickets.
In a new post on Instagram, Tyler shared his schedule!
Frankie Bird has a brand new, empowering anthem for anyone who is looking to rediscover their voice after heartbreak.
The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter just dropped her new song “Woman on the Prowl” and the track fuses classic rock grit with a modern take.
“I wrote ‘Woman On The Prowl’ in Carmel-by-the-Sea during a music retreat, just 15 minutes before my band arrived. I was nearing the end of a relationship, and the song just poured out of me,” Frankie said in a statement.
She continued, “I wasn’t sure if we’d even work on it, but I played it for them as a last minute idea and they loved it so much and encouraged me to work on it. The song means so much to me because it represents the time when I found my voice again after losing myself in heartbreak. It’s the girl power anthem I needed and gave me confidence again to stand strong in my power again.”
Eric Johnson is enjoying the warm weather while it’s still here!
The 46-year-old former NFL player, who split from wife Jessica Simpson at the beginning of the year, was spotted going shirtless for a paddle boarding session on Wednesday (September 24) in Malibu, Calif.
After catching some waves, Eric held his board over his head while walking back to his car and changing out of his swimsuit.
Selena Gomez gets a surprise awakening in the trailer for the upcoming second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The actress not only reprises her role as a guest star, but she also serves as an executive producer. Learn more and watch the trailer...
A TikTok influencer named Hannah Brown is speaking out to defend herself after she was spotted in the crowd at the Charlie Kirk memorial service, leading to her losing thousands of followers.
Hannah, who is not the same person as Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette, is best known for her skits in which she reenacts restaurant scenarios with annoying customers. The Cut notes that she has lost over 100,000 followers this week amid the backlash for attending the memorial.
Now, Hannah is speaking out to defend herself and tell people that she doesn’t care if they unfollow her for being at the memorial.
Ice Spice is kicking off her new musical era with the single “Baddie Baddie,” her first solo release of the year.
The 25-year-old rapper, who has been nominated for four Grammys, is back with new music after surprise releasing her song “GYATT” with Latto a few weeks ago.
The two-minute track samples M.I.A.’s iconic and era-defining anthem, “Bad Girls.”
M.I.A.‘s lyrics “live fast, die young, bad girls do it well” can be heard throughout the song.
Ice Spice raps, “They said thеy wanted a bop? / I was just poppin’ my sh-t / I ain’t even rеally mean to go pop / He was just beggin’ to hit / I don’t be givin’ you ni–as a shot / I know he don’t want me for me (Like) / I know he just want what I got (Grrah) / Baddie, baddie, I’m feelin’ nasty (Nasty) / Like, I’m tryna see where the thooties.”
The 22-year-old singer, who is currently in the midst of her sold-out Miss Possessive Tour, has released her new song “Tit for Tat.”
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the meaning of the phrase “tit for tat” as, “an equivalent given in return (as for an injury) : retaliation in kind.”
Tate sings on the chorus, “Thought I might love you again, I’ll see how I feel / Now that you’re acting like that, boy, I never will / Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal / Right now, I’m not even about you.”