Tyler Hynes is one of Hallmark Channel‘s most popular stars and he’s ready to meet his biggest fans this holiday season during the Countdown to Christmas!

The 39-year-old actor will be promoting his two upcoming Hallmark movies that are airing this holiday season: Christmas Above the Clouds co-starring Erin Krakow and Three Wisest Men co-starring Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker.

Tyler will be making several public appearances in November and December that you can attend, if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on tickets.

In a new post on Instagram, Tyler shared his schedule!

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »