Kelly Rutherford is making a very rare public appearance with her son!
The 56-year-old Gossip Girl actress was joined by her 18-year-old son Hermés at the Patou Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 Fashion Show on Sunday (January 26) in Paris, France.
If you didn’t know, Kelly shares Hermés and 15-year-old daughter Helena with ex-husband Daniel Giersch.
Other stars at the fashion show included Katie Holmes, Mindy Kaling, Zooey Deschanel, Younger actress Debi Mazer, The Sex Lives of College Girls actress Pauline Chalamet, Nobody Wants This actress Justine Lupe, The Calling actress Juliana Canfield, model/singer Charlotte Lawrence, author/influencer Lena Mahfouf, and French singer Camelia Jordana.
A few months ago, Kelly reunited with one of her former Gossip Girl co-stars!
A few months ago, Kelly reunited with one of her former Gossip Girl co-stars!
The 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale is happening this week.
The two-part finale, which begins on Monday (January 27) at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, promises to be “apocalyptic,” as it centers around an asteroid heading to Austin, Texas.
Showrunner Rashad Raisani spoke to TheWrap about the show coming full circle from the very first episode, and it involves Brian Michael Smith‘s trans character, Paul Strickland.
During the interview, the showrunner referenced a conversation Owen Strand (played by Rob Lowe) had in the very first episode when he recruited Paul to Station 126.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
The stars are stepping out for Paris Fashion Week!
Tyla posed for the cameras as she arrived at the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 Fashion Show on Sunday (January 26) in Paris, France.
For the show, the 22-year-old “Water” singer showed off some major skin in a cutout black dress.
Other stars in attendance at the fashion show included Pamela Anderson, Anna Wintour, Odell Beckham Jr, supermodel Carla Bruni, Monster actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez, “Burning” singer Tems, XO, Kitty actor Sang Heon Lee, TikTok star Bach Buquen, “Oscar Winning Tears” singer Raye, and Korean rapper Hongjoong.
If yo missed it, Pamela just recently spoke out after she was snubbed by the Oscars despite receiving rave reviews for her role in The Last Showgirl.
Click through the gallery inside for 30+ pictures of the stars at the fashion show…
Photo:YouTubeDavid Henrie
's Justin Russo was revealed to be fired from WizTech in the first episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
. In the latest episode of the Disney series, it was finally revealed why he was fired. Find out what happened...
Taylor Swift got to join her boyfriend Travis Kelce on the field after he played in the 2025 AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 26) against the Buffalo Bills.
There was a moment caught by NFL cameras between the cute couple, and some fans and amateur lip readers believed they figured out what they said.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
NCIS is returning tonight (January 27) with the winter premiere episode at 9 p.m. ET on CBS!
The series returned last fall with Season 22, and in the long-awaited return episode of 2025, NCIS helps a bakery owner (played by CSI: New York’s Melina Kanakaredes!) being blackmailed, while Torres’ secret romance is discovered.
The current cast all have big followings on social media. We’ve put together all the main cast members and ranked them from lowest to highest popularity.
(Note: Gary Cole, who plays Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker, and Rocky Carroll, who plays NCIS Director Leon Vance, are not currently on Instagram.)
Click through to find out who are the most popular stars of the series, ranked…
Jeremy Allen White is taking on a new project.
The 33-year-old star of The Bear is attached to star in and executive produce a Netflix limited series adaptation of the André Aciman novel Enigma Variations, Variety reports.
The project is currently in development. If it moves forward, this would be the second screen adaptation of the author’s novels, following Call Me by Your Name, which became an acclaimed film with Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.
Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »
Love Is Blind is back.
The hit Netflix dating TV show returns for Season 8 on Valentine’s Day (February 14).
Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts.
Here’s a synopsis: “The hit reality series is back for an eighth season, following a new set of singles from Minnesota — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”
Here’s the release schedule…
Week 1 (Friday, February 14): Episodes 1-6
Week 2 (Friday, February 21): Episodes 7-9
Week 3 (Friday, February 28): Episodes 10-11
Week 4 (Friday, March 7): Episode 12
Click through to meet the 32 contestants…