Kelly Rutherford is making a very rare public appearance with her son!

The 56-year-old Gossip Girl actress was joined by her 18-year-old son Hermés at the Patou Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 Fashion Show on Sunday (January 26) in Paris, France.

If you didn’t know, Kelly shares Hermés and 15-year-old daughter Helena with ex-husband Daniel Giersch.

Other stars at the fashion show included Katie Holmes, Mindy Kaling, Zooey Deschanel, Younger actress Debi Mazer, The Sex Lives of College Girls actress Pauline Chalamet, Nobody Wants This actress Justine Lupe, The Calling actress Juliana Canfield, model/singer Charlotte Lawrence, author/influencer Lena Mahfouf, and French singer Camelia Jordana.

A few months ago, Kelly reunited with one of her former Gossip Girl co-stars!

