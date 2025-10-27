New York Giants player Cam Skattebo is speaking out after his gruesome injury.

If you didn’t see, the 23-year-old rookie running back was having a huge year with the G-Men before an injury to his ankle caused him to be carted off the field during the Giants’ game against the Eagles on Sunday (October 26) in Philadelphia, Penn.

Cam appeared to suffer an open dislocation of his ankle, meaning the joint was forced out of place and the skin broke open. Because of the severity and infection risk, he seemingly had to stay in Philadelphia for immediate surgery instead of returning with the team.

The next day, Cam took to X to share his first message after his injury and to thank the Giants’ rival city of Philly for taking care of him.

