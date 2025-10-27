Top Stories
Sydney Sweeney Reveals If She's Ever Had Plastic Surgery

Danny Ramirez Sweetly Kisses Girlfriend Jessica Alba's Hand During Day Out in Australia

Inside 'Vogue World': See the Celebrities Mingling Behind-the-Scenes at the Major Hollywood Event

There's News About the Fate of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Mon Oct 27, 2025

Zachary Quinto to Play Spock Again...But It's Not for 'Star Trek'!

Zachary Quinto is getting back into the role of Spock, but it’s not quite what you think.

The 48-year-old actor will instead be appearing as the Star Trek character in the latest episode of his hit series, Brilliant Minds.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Mon Oct 27, 2025

Giants Player Cam Skattebo Breaks Silence on Injury, Thanks Rival City Philadelphia for Taking Care of Him

New York Giants player Cam Skattebo is speaking out after his gruesome injury.

If you didn’t see, the 23-year-old rookie running back was having a huge year with the G-Men before an injury to his ankle caused him to be carted off the field during the Giants’ game against the Eagles on Sunday (October 26) in Philadelphia, Penn.

Cam appeared to suffer an open dislocation of his ankle, meaning the joint was forced out of place and the skin broke open. Because of the severity and infection risk, he seemingly had to stay in Philadelphia for immediate surgery instead of returning with the team.

The next day, Cam took to X to share his first message after his injury and to thank the Giants’ rival city of Philly for taking care of him.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Mon Oct 27, 2025

'Finding Mr. Christmas' Season 2 Contestants: Meet the 10 Men Competing for a Hallmark Channel Movie Role!

Hallmark Channel‘s reality competition series Finding Mr. Christmas is beginning its second season TONIGHT (October 27) and we have everything you need to know about all of the contestants.

The series, with a holiday twist, follows 10 aspiring actors who compete in a variety of outrageous Christmas-themed competitions to prove they have what it takes to land the next Hallmark leading role — from present wrapping, making gingerbread houses, dancing and even on-screen kissing.

Joined by beloved Hallmark guest judges, each week, one contestant will be sent “home for the holidays,” while the winner lands a role of a lifetime in one of this year’s Countdown to Christmas movies.

Jonathan Bennett returns as host with Melissa Peterman as the lead judge. Season two premieres on Hallmark Channel on Monday, October 27 at 8/7c and you can catch up on season one right now on Hallmark+.

Browse through the slideshow to meet the 10 contestants…

Mon Oct 27, 2025

Pamela Anderson Looks Fresh-Faced & Radiant Hosting Sonsie Beauty Pop-Up in NYC!

Pamela Anderson looked radiant while hosting a special pop-up event for her beauty brand Sonsie in New York City!

The 58-year-old Naked Gun star welcomed fans to the Sonsie pop-up in SoHo on Friday (October 24) and Saturday (October 25).

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

pamela anderson popup event 01
pamela anderson popup event 02
pamela anderson popup event 03
pamela anderson popup event 04
pamela anderson popup event 05

Mon Oct 27, 2025

Former 'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Slam Jan Ravnik's Casting, Call ABC's Decision 'Absurd'

Jan Ravnik is a first-time pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars this season and his casting is not sitting well with some former pros.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, who are married in real life, spoke out to slam Jan‘s casting, saying that he has “absolutely no business being a pro.”

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Mon Oct 27, 2025

David Harbour's Ex-Girlfriend Alison Sudol Reacts to Lily Allen's 'West End Girl' Album

David Harbour‘s ex-girlfriend Alison Sudol is entering the conversation.

If you didn’t know, the 50-year-old Stranger Things actor and the 40-year-old Fantastic Beasts actress were first romantically linked in January 2018. Then in August 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had split.

Shortly after their split, David started dating now-ex-wife Lily Allen, whom he married in September 2020 and split from in December 2024.

Recently, Lily, 40, took to Instagram to promote her new album West End Girl and in the comment section, Alison subtly showed her support.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

Mon Oct 27, 2025

Jennifer Lawrence Shares How ChatGPT Helped Her Manage Postpartum Anxiety

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her experience with postpartum anxiety after welcoming her second child earlier this year with husband Cooke Maroney.

The 35-year-old Die, My Love star candidly recalled the intense fears she dealt with as a new mom, explaining that she constantly worried something terrible might happen to her newborn son.

Keep reading to find out more…More Here! »

