Natalie Portman Says 'Jackie' Role Was 'Certainly Scary'

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 7:49 pm

Natalie Portman knew that taking on the role of Jackie Kennedy Onassis in her latest film Jackie would be a challenge.

The 35-year-old pregnant actress recently opened up about all that pressure.

“It certainly is scary. Obviously, people have preconceived ideas about who she was and what she was like,” Natalie told W magazine. “And the first thing you want to be for an audience is believable, of course. So you have to achieve a certain threshold of believability at the beginning just to get people to go to the movie, and to stop seeing you as an actor. So it was scary, but I knew that in the hands of Pablo [Larraín], our director, it was a safe thing to try.”

Pictured: Natalie shows off her baby bump while out for a morning hike with a gal pal on Wednesday (January 4) in Los Feliz, Calif.
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
