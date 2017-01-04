Natalie Portman Says 'Jackie' Role Was 'Certainly Scary'

Natalie Portman knew that taking on the role of Jackie Kennedy Onassis in her latest film Jackie would be a challenge.

The 35-year-old pregnant actress recently opened up about all that pressure.

“It certainly is scary. Obviously, people have preconceived ideas about who she was and what she was like,” Natalie told W magazine. “And the first thing you want to be for an audience is believable, of course. So you have to achieve a certain threshold of believability at the beginning just to get people to go to the movie, and to stop seeing you as an actor. So it was scary, but I knew that in the hands of Pablo [Larraín], our director, it was a safe thing to try.”

Pictured: Natalie shows off her baby bump while out for a morning hike with a gal pal on Wednesday (January 4) in Los Feliz, Calif.