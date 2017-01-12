'Taking the Stage: Changing America' - Performers & Celebrity Guest List!

Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America airs tonight and features an amazing, star-studded lineup of entertainers and celeb guests!

The special was taped back in September in honor of the Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History. The show will celebrate America as seen through the prism of African American culture.

Tons of celebrities are set to take the stage this evening – and it’s sure to be an amazing show.

Be sure to tune into ABC tonight beginning at 9pm EST for the two hour show!

Click inside to see the full guest list from the show…

Angela Bassett

Dave Chappelle

Chuck D.

Doug E. Fresh

Savion Glover

Tom Hanks

Samuel L. Jackson

Quincy Jones

Rashida Jones

Elijah Kelley

Janelle Monae

Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith

Octavia Spencer

Chris Tucker

Jesse Williams

Oprah Winfrey

Stevie Wonder

Patti Austin

Christina Aguilera

Alvin Ailey Dancers

Jon Batiste

Shirley Caesar

Chloe x Halle

Gary Clark Jr.

Common

Cynthia Erivo

Fantasia Barrino

Jamie Foxx

Robert Glasper

Dave Grohl with Trouble Funk

Herbie Hancock

Gladys Knight

John Legend

Mary J. Blige

Mary Mary

Donnie McClurkin

Ne-Yo

Usher