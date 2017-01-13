Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 3:54 pm

More Suspects Charged for Kim Kardashian Robbery

More Suspects Charged for Kim Kardashian Robbery
  • Six more people have been charged in connection to Kim Kardashian‘s robbery – TMZ
  • Todd Chrisley accused of failing to pay a massive fine – Radar
  • There’s a Moana mini-movie on the way – Just Jared Jr
  • Dina Lohan is reportedly in danger of losing her home – DListed
  • Check out Kate Upton‘s sexy new photo shoot for LoveHollywood Tuna
  • Bryan Cranston shows James Corden a first kiss that means something – Towleroad
  • 12 stars you had no idea are the same age – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rihanna is back in New York City filming Ocean's Eight - TMZ
  • Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant with baby number four - Gossip Cop
  • Dancing with the Stars season 24 gets premiere date! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix dating? - Radar
  • Taylor Swift has been spotted out for the first time in 2017 - Lainey Gossip
  • The Tony Awards are returning to Radio City Music Hall - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here