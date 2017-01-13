Priyanka Chopra Rushed to ER After Suffering Concussion on 'Quantico' Set

Priyanka Chopra was reportedly injured on the set of her show Quantico and rushed to the emergency room.

The 34-year-old actress suffered a concussion after she slipped and fell on her head while performing a stunt, according to TMZ.

Priyanka was thankfully treated and discharged from the hospital after a few hours, but she will be out of commission for the next week getting rest.

“I can confirm there was a minor incident last night on set. Priyanka was immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released. She is resting comfortably at home on doctors orders, and will return to work after the weekend,” her rep confirmed to JustJared.com.

Sending out best wishes to Priyanka!!!