Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017 at 7:00 am

Chris Evans Spends His Day Off at the Dog Park

Chris Evans Spends His Day Off at the Dog Park

Chris Evans enjoys his day at the dog park with his cute pup on Friday afternoon (January 13) in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old actor looked cool in sweats as he stayed hydrated with a green drink.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Evans

For the past few weeks, Chris has been busy working on the latest Avengers film.

Up next on Chris‘ film slate is Gifted. The film also stars his girlfriend Jenny Slater and is set to be released in April.

10+ pictures inside of Chris Evans at the dog park…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 01
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 02
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 03
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 04
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 05
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 06
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 07
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 08
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 09
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 10
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 11
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 12
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 13
chris evans takes his dog to the dog park 14

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Chris Evans

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Toby Keith isn't apologizing for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration - TMZ
  • SNL spoofs The Bachelor with Beard Hunk in new episode - Gossip Cop
  • Dakota Fanning is returning to TV with new show! - Just Jared Jr
  • Uma Thurman's custody battle gets dirty in court - Radar
  • Johnny Depp has started filming his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • American Apparel is closing its LA headquarters and over 100 stores - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here