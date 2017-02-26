Teresa Palmer & Vince Vaughn Rep 'Hacksaw Ridge' at Oscars

Teresa Palmer sparkles in silver at the 2017 Academy Awards.

The 31-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by her Hacksaw Ridge co-star Vince Vaughn.

Their film is nominated for Best Pictured, Best Director for Mel Gibson, Best Actor for Andrew Garfield, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Film Editing.

Good luck to the entire cast and crew!

FYI: Teresa is wearing a Prada dress, Sophia Webster shoes, an Edie Parker bag, and Neil Lane jewels.

