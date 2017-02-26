Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 7:52 pm

Teresa Palmer & Vince Vaughn Rep 'Hacksaw Ridge' at Oscars

Teresa Palmer & Vince Vaughn Rep 'Hacksaw Ridge' at Oscars

Teresa Palmer sparkles in silver at the 2017 Academy Awards.

The 31-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by her Hacksaw Ridge co-star Vince Vaughn.

Their film is nominated for Best Pictured, Best Director for Mel Gibson, Best Actor for Andrew Garfield, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Film Editing.

Good luck to the entire cast and crew!

FYI: Teresa is wearing a Prada dress, Sophia Webster shoes, an Edie Parker bag, and Neil Lane jewels.

10+ pictures inside of Vince Vaughn and Teresa Palmer at the Oscars
Just Jared on Facebook
teresa palmer vince vaughn 2017 oscars 01
teresa palmer vince vaughn 2017 oscars 02
teresa palmer vince vaughn 2017 oscars 03
teresa palmer vince vaughn 2017 oscars 04
teresa palmer vince vaughn 2017 oscars 05
teresa palmer vince vaughn 2017 oscars 06
teresa palmer vince vaughn 2017 oscars 07
teresa palmer vince vaughn 2017 oscars 08
teresa palmer vince vaughn 2017 oscars 09
teresa palmer vince vaughn 2017 oscars 10
teresa palmer vince vaughn 2017 oscars 11
teresa palmer vince vaughn 2017 oscars 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Oscars, Teresa Palmer, Vince Vaughn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here