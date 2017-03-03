Top Stories
Emma Watson Hilariously Interviews a Nanny for Herself for Ellen's Hidden Camera Prank! (Video)

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 2:07 pm

Hugh Jackman Is Ready To Get Fat Now That He's Done Playing 'Wolverine'!

Is the world ready for a fat Hugh Jackman?

The 48-year-old actor has been playing Wolverine since 1999′s first X-Men film, and it’s been seventeen years that he’s had to stay in peak physical condition so that he could perform shirtless scenes for the movies.

While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote Logan on Thursday (March 2), Hugh talked about maintaining his physique and how thrilled he is to just enjoy food now.

“It’s sort of unbelievable to me, what I did for seventeen years,” Hugh revealed. “The first one, I thought you could get into shape in three weeks. The director pushed all the ‘shirt off’ scenes to the very end.”

“You stop drinking water about 30 hours before you shoot. You lose ten pounds of water weight,” Hugh added. “Now I’m eating and loving it. Sometimes waking up at two in the morning just to have breakfast cereal, and then go back to bed. With it still in my lap.”


Hugh Jackman’s Three-Month Prep For A Shirtless Scene

Also pictured: Hugh spotted making his way inside his BUILD series panel to promote Logan on Thursday (March 3) in New York City.

Click inside to watch more Hugh Jackman’s appearance on The Late Show…


Hugh Jackman Is Nothing Like Wolverine, Says His Son
