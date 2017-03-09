Top Stories
Thu, 09 March 2017 at 8:45 pm

Darren Criss Drops New EP with His Computer Games Band!

Darren Criss Drops New EP with His Computer Games Band!

Darren Criss and his brother Chuck Criss have launched a new alt-pop band called Computer Games and they just dropped their first EP entitled Lost Boys Life EP!

The guys combined the sounds of the 1980s with their love of contemporary pop production.

The four-song EP is being released independently and it was produced by The Elev3n in collaboration with the Criss brothers, and mixed by Tony Hoffer.

Chuck and I grew up playing computer games. We weren’t allowed to play video games, so for some reason, computer games were a loophole,” Darren told EW about the band’s name. “Plus, I like the way that it sounds because it’s sort of an all-prevailing concept, where if people are listening to the music, they are playing computer games, just like we’re playing computer games the same way we played Oregon Trail or Sim City 2000 as kids. That’s the same creativity we’re applying to making music on ProTools or Ableton or Logic. Those are our games now, and the music that we make is literally computer games. So there’s that, but also, it happens that the music that we have is nostalgic and reminiscent of our adolescence.”

Download the EP now on iTunes and stream it below via Spotify.
