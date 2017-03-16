Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 9:35 am

Kendall Jenner's Home Burglarized, Thousands in Jewelry Stolen

Kendall Jenner's Home Burglarized, Thousands in Jewelry Stolen

Kendall Jenner‘s home was hit by burglars on Wednesday (March 15) and the perps stole $200,000 worth of jewelry.

The 21-year-old model and reality star was gone from her home from around noon to 8pm and when she returned home, she noticed nothing wrong. However, when she entered her bedroom at 1am, she noticed several items of jewelry missing.

It’s also being reported that Kendall then heard a noise and called 911, believing the burglars were still in her home. Police searched her Hollywood Hills home thoroughly, but found nothing. There were no signs of forced entry, and so far, no suspects, TMZ reports.

Police are searching for answers.
Photos: Getty
