Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 11:08 pm

Kendall Jenner Fires Security Guard After Burglary (Report)

Kendall Jenner is making some changes to security team after her burglary.

The 21-year-old model has reportedly fired the security guard that was posted outside of her house the night that someone store $200,000 worth of jewels from her house, according to TMZ.

Last week, Kendall called the police when she realized that jewelry had been stolen from her room while she was hosting a party.

Kendall had briefly left her house for about an hour, as her friends stayed at her house.

When she came home, Kendall realized her jewelry box was open and the jewelry was missing.
