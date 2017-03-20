Roger Federer Explains How He'll Know When to Retire

Roger Federer is on the cover of GQ‘s new issue and he opens up about the moment he will know it is time for him to retire.

Here is what he had to share with the mag:

On when he’ll be ready to retire: “Let’s say I have a tournament. I ask myself, how happy am I to be leaving home? Because it’d be so nice to stay. So am I happy to pack my bags, and walk out the door, and put them in the car, and get in the car, look to the house and say, Okay let’s do this––am I happy in that moment? Or do I wish I could stay longer? Every time it’s been: I’m happy to go. I’m still doing the right thing in my heart. It’s a test.”

On playing Pete Sampras at Wimbledon in 2001: “I was 19 years old. I realized, Oh My God. There’s so much more to tennis than just practice in a cold hall somewhere in Switzerland. This is what tennis could be about. I realized, I want to be back on the court one day, I’d love to compete with these guys on a regular basis, I’d rather play on the bigger court than on the smaller courts… And all of a sudden it started to make sense. Why you’re doing weights. Why you’re running. Why you arrive early at a tournament. Why you try to sleep well at night. We just started to understand the importance of every single detail. Because it makes a difference.”

