Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 8:34 pm

Sam Heughan's Workout Photos Are Too Hot to Handle

Sam Heughan is all about his fitness and the hot actor has shared so many sexy workout selfies on his Instagram over the years, so we gathered a bunch here!

The 36-year-old actor stars on the Starz series Outlander and he encourages all of his fans to make fitness a part of their lives through his global movement My Peak Challenge.

The community is “dedicated to educating and inspiring its members to live healthier, happier and more balanced lives while raising funds to change lives. It’s a community and support system rooted in the belief that we can all effect positive change in our lives while helping others.”

Sam just announced that the community has raised $500,000 for the charity Bloodwise!

Click through the gallery for some of Sam Heughan’s hot workout photos…

