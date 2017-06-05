Selena Gomez Wraps Up Interviews Before Her Sexy Date Night

Selena Gomez is getting ready for a hot date night!

The 24-year-old entertainer looked stunning in a long black-and-white dress while heading into her appearance at Music Choice on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

She paired the outfit (her fourth one today!) with clear heels and a leather jacket.

Later that night, Selena took to Instagram to share three photos of herself sporting sexy lingerie, captioning them, “Date night.” You can see the pics here, here, and here.

Selena will check out her boyfriend The Weeknd in concert during his NYC tour stops at Barclays Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to E! News.

“The Weeknd got in town, and Selena is staying with him at his hotel,” a source told the outlet. “She plans on seeing him perform.”

During an interview with SiriusXM, Selena revealed that she loves putting her “hair in a bun” and “dancing all night” while backstage at The Weeknd’s concerts.

“I love being supportive,” she added. “I love just being there and having someone’s back. It feels good. I haven’t had that feeling in a while.”