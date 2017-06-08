Top Stories
Thu, 08 June 2017 at 9:40 pm

Carrie Underwood Calls Out Refs During Stanley Cup Game

Carrie Underwood Calls Out Refs During Stanley Cup Game

Carrie Underwood is speaking out about a referee’s call during game five of the 2017 Stanley Cup finals on Thursday (June 8).

The 34-year-old country singer, who is the wife of Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher, was not happy after Pittsburgh Penguins player Sidney Crosby pushed the Predators’ PK Subban‘s head into the ice repeatedly.

“Well, this isn’t cool…Even if the ref was going to call a penalty on PK, this shouldn’t have gone on so long. Amazed PK was so calm after,” Carrie tweeted.

When a reporter tweeted out saying, “The NHL takes head injuries very seriously, but when Crosby slams a players head into the ice repeatedly it results in off-setting minors,” Carrie responded saying, “True.”

Pictured here: Carrie attending game four of the finals on June 5.
Photos: Getty
